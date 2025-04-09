Every Donkey Kong game ever released: Complete list of Nintendo-exclusive titles

Donkey Kong is one of the biggest video game franchises of all time for Nintendo. The franchise has an incredibly large fanbase, with a lot of them anticipating a new Donkey Kong game for a while now. Fortunately, at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that was held on April 02, 2025, Nintendo finally announced Donkey Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be globally released on July 17, 2025. But if you are someone who has never played any Donkey Kong game so far and is interested in playing every game available in the series, read further to find out the correct order in which DK games were released.

Donkey Kong: All games in chronological order for various Nintendo consoles

Over the years, Nintendo has released multiple consoles. One thing common with almost all of these consoles has been Donkey Kong games. This is precisely why we have divided the list based on the console it was released for.

There is a long list of Donkey Kong games (Image via Nintendo)

Arcade

Donkey Kong- 1981

Donkey Kong Jr.- 1982

Donkey Kong 3- 1983

Donkey Kong: Jungle Fever- 2005

Donkey Kong: Banana Kingdom- 2006

NES

Donkey Kong- 1983

Donkey Kong Jr.- 1983

Donkey Kong Jr. Math- 1983

Donkey Kong Jr. + Jr. Sansu Lesson- 1983

Donkey Kong 3- 1984

Donkey Kong Classics- 1988

Game & Watch

Donkey Kong- 1982

Donkey Kong Jr.- 1982

Donkey Kong II- 1983

Donkey Kong Jr.- 1983 (Panorama edition)

Donkey Kong 3- 1984

Donkey Kong Circus- 1984

Donkey Kong Hockey- 1984

SNES

Donkey Kong Country- 1994

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest- 1995

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!- 1996

Game Boy

Donkey Kong- 1994

Donkey Kong Land- 1995

Donkey Kong Land II- 1996

Donkey Kong III- 1997

Nintendo 64

Diddy Kong Racing- 1997

Donkey Kong 64- 1999

Game Boy Color

Donkey Kong Country- 2000

Donkey Kong GB: Dinky Kong & Dixie Kong- 2000

Game Boy Advance

Donkey Kong Country- 2003

Mario vs. Donkey Kong- 2004

Classic NES Series: Donkey Kong- 2004

Donkey Kong Country 2- 2004

DK: King of Swing- 2005

Donkey Kong Country 3- 2005

GameCube

Donkey Konga- 2003

Donkey Konga 2- 2004

Donkey Kong Jungle Beat- 2004

Donkey Konga 3: Table-houda! Haru Mogitate 50 Kyoku- 2005

DS

Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis- 2006

Diddy Kong Racing DS- 2007

DK: Jungle Climber- 2007

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Minis March Again- 2009

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Mini-land Mayhem!- 2010

Wii

Donkey Kong Barrel Blast- 2007

New Play Control! Donkey Kong Jungle Beat- 2008

Donkey Kong Country Returns- 2010

DSiWare

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Minis March Again!- 2009

Donkey Kong Jr.- 2009

3DS

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D- 2013

Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move- 2013

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars- 2015

Wii U

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- 2014

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars- 2015

Switch

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- 2018

Mario vs. Donkey Kong- 2024

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD- 2025

