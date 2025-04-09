Every Donkey Kong game ever released: Complete list of Nintendo-exclusive titles

  • home icon
By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 09, 2025 12:21 GMT
Donkey Kong Bananza will be the next DK game (Image via Nintendo)
Donkey Kong is one of the biggest video game franchises of all time for Nintendo. The franchise has an incredibly large fanbase, with a lot of them anticipating a new Donkey Kong game for a while now. Fortunately, at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that was held on April 02, 2025, Nintendo finally announced Donkey Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be globally released on July 17, 2025. But if you are someone who has never played any Donkey Kong game so far and is interested in playing every game available in the series, read further to find out the correct order in which DK games were released.

Donkey Kong: All games in chronological order for various Nintendo consoles

Over the years, Nintendo has released multiple consoles. One thing common with almost all of these consoles has been Donkey Kong games. This is precisely why we have divided the list based on the console it was released for.

There is a long list of Donkey Kong games (Image via Nintendo)
Arcade

  • Donkey Kong- 1981
  • Donkey Kong Jr.- 1982
  • Donkey Kong 3- 1983
  • Donkey Kong: Jungle Fever- 2005
  • Donkey Kong: Banana Kingdom- 2006

NES

  • Donkey Kong- 1983
  • Donkey Kong Jr.- 1983
  • Donkey Kong Jr. Math- 1983
  • Donkey Kong Jr. + Jr. Sansu Lesson- 1983
  • Donkey Kong 3- 1984
  • Donkey Kong Classics- 1988

Game & Watch

  • Donkey Kong- 1982
  • Donkey Kong Jr.- 1982
  • Donkey Kong II- 1983
  • Donkey Kong Jr.- 1983 (Panorama edition)
  • Donkey Kong 3- 1984
  • Donkey Kong Circus- 1984
  • Donkey Kong Hockey- 1984

SNES

  • Donkey Kong Country- 1994
  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest- 1995
  • Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!- 1996
Game Boy

  • Donkey Kong- 1994
  • Donkey Kong Land- 1995
  • Donkey Kong Land II- 1996
  • Donkey Kong III- 1997

Nintendo 64

  • Diddy Kong Racing- 1997
  • Donkey Kong 64- 1999

Game Boy Color

  • Donkey Kong Country- 2000
  • Donkey Kong GB: Dinky Kong & Dixie Kong- 2000

Game Boy Advance

  • Donkey Kong Country- 2003
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong- 2004
  • Classic NES Series: Donkey Kong- 2004
  • Donkey Kong Country 2- 2004
  • DK: King of Swing- 2005
  • Donkey Kong Country 3- 2005

GameCube

  • Donkey Konga- 2003
  • Donkey Konga 2- 2004
  • Donkey Kong Jungle Beat- 2004
  • Donkey Konga 3: Table-houda! Haru Mogitate 50 Kyoku- 2005
DS

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis- 2006
  • Diddy Kong Racing DS- 2007
  • DK: Jungle Climber- 2007
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Minis March Again- 2009
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Mini-land Mayhem!- 2010

Wii

  • Donkey Kong Barrel Blast- 2007
  • New Play Control! Donkey Kong Jungle Beat- 2008
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns- 2010

DSiWare

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Minis March Again!- 2009
  • Donkey Kong Jr.- 2009

3DS

  • Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D- 2013
  • Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move- 2013
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars- 2015
Wii U

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- 2014
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars- 2015

Switch

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- 2018
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong- 2024
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD- 2025

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

