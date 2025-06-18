What all can you do as Donkey Kong in Donkey Kong Bananza?

Donkey Kong Bananza, the upcoming Switch 2 exclusive, gives players total freedom to explore a wild underground world using DK’s raw strength, agility, and unique movements. Whether you’re smashing rocks, flinging enemies, or uncovering hidden paths, there’s always something fun to do with Donkey Kong.

Ad

This guide will walk you through all the things you can do as Donkey Kong in Donkey Kong Bananza.

What can Donkey Kong do in Donkey Kong Bananza?

Ad

Trending

Donkey Kong can run, jump, and climb freely in every direction, letting you explore vertically and horizontally without any restriction. His powers let him scale walls, leap across gaps, and barrel through obstacles with ease.

Smash, bash, and discover

One of the core ideas in Bananza is destruction leading to discovery. Almost everything in your path can be punched, smashed, or broken, revealing items, secrets, or new paths. You also have the freedom to obliterate huge rock formations.

Ad

Here are Donkey Kong’s coolest abilities in Bananza:

Dive Punch : Slam down with a heavy punch. The deeper you can punch into the ground depends on the terrain beneath you.

: Slam down with a heavy punch. The deeper you can punch into the ground depends on the terrain beneath you. Roll Forward : Speed up into a roll that flings light objects (and enemies) out of your way. Combine it with a jump or punch for extra momentum.

: Speed up into a roll that flings light objects (and enemies) out of your way. Combine it with a jump or punch for extra momentum. Hand Slap : Slap the ground to collect scattered items or use sonar to reveal hidden objects. If your hands are full, you can even use your feet to clap.

: Slap the ground to collect scattered items or use sonar to reveal hidden objects. If your hands are full, you can even use your feet to clap. Tear Off : Grab a chunk of terrain and rip it out. You can also pull up turnips or rip pieces off your enemies.

: Grab a chunk of terrain and rip it out. You can also pull up turnips or rip pieces off your enemies. Swing Attack : Use what you’ve just torn off as a weapon. Heavy chunks can break spikes or thorn barriers.

: Use what you’ve just torn off as a weapon. Heavy chunks can break spikes or thorn barriers. Chunk Jump : If you need to get higher, use a chunk to double jump and reach new heights.

: If you need to get higher, use a chunk to double jump and reach new heights. Throw : Throw rocks or terrain chunks at enemies or puzzles. Harder materials deal more damage, while soft ones stick to surfaces and can be stacked to climb.

: Throw rocks or terrain chunks at enemies or puzzles. Harder materials deal more damage, while soft ones stick to surfaces and can be stacked to climb. Turf Surf : Ride on chunks like a surfboard. Surf your way across terrain and knock smaller enemies aside.

: Ride on chunks like a surfboard. Surf your way across terrain and knock smaller enemies aside. Make Music: With the help of your companion, Pauline, music becomes a tool. Use it to unlock pathways or remove mysterious seals scattered across the map.

Ad

The underground world of Donkey Kong Bananza is unpredictable and full of surprises. With DK’s toolset, exploration isn’t just about finding the next level, it’s about carving your own path, smashing through whatever blocks your way, and turning obstacles into opportunities.

Also read: Is Donkey Kong Bananza coming to PC?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.