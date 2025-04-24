Is Donkey Kong Bananza coming to PC?

Donkey Kong Bananza is the latest title added to the Donkey Kong Series by Nintendo. In it, you play as a gorilla who is on a mission to collect stolen bananas from dangerous apes. During the journey, you must destroy obstacles in front of you. Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2025, and is a Nintendo-exclusive title.

Thus, it will not be available on PC or any other platforms. Moreover, it will only be playable on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Will Donkey Kong Bananza be available on the Nintendo Switch 2's launch day?

You can explore new areas in Donkey Kong Bananza (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo has announced that its next-generation console, the Switch 2, will be launched on June 5, 2025. Meanwhile, Donkey Kong Bananza will be out a few weeks later, meaning it will not be available the day the upcoming handheld is released.

However, some other games that will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2's launch day are:

Flying Fairy HD Remaster Split Fiction Street Fighter 6 Yakuza 0: Director's Cut Survival Kids

Compared to previous Donkey Kong titles, the developers have made interesting improvements to the game, keeping in mind the console's hardware. These changes will enhance the overall gaming experience for Nintendo Switch 2 users. Under these changes, players will find:

Upgraded graphics and visuals: Players will be able to destroy their environment with more impact and effect. For instance, when the gorilla tries to break something, it will shatter into many pieces. In short, the attention to visual detail is spectacular. Open-world adventures: This version of Donkey Kong will include many areas that can be explored by players to make progress in the game. One can jump onto higher platforms to move forward. This can be done by using slam attacks, which also help players collect hidden rewards when exploring newer areas and performing tasks. The audio: While destroying things, players may get stuck in some spots or find themselves lost in a newer area of the game. In such a case, tunes play in the background to help them find a way out. There's also the Odd Rock, which works as a tracker.

