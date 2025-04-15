Can you play Donkey Kong Bananza as a newcomer to the series?

You're planning to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2, and you're asking yourself, "Can I play Donkey Kong Bananza as a newcomer to the series?" Given that the franchise has been around since 1981 (which is more than four decades), jumping into the latest installment could seem a bit overwhelming. Especially given that there are three Donkey Kong games on the Nintendo Switch.

Ad

You might feel that getting straight into the latest IP of Donkey Kong will leave you with a fear of missing out (FOMO). However, that's not going to be the case. As such, you can play Donkey Kong Bananza as a newcomer to the series, without having to play the other IPs.

Furthermore, since this will be the first Donkey Kong game on the Switch 2, Nintendo will want to ensure newcomers can jump over the "barrel" seamlessly. That said, even if Donkey Kong Bananza does feature familiar faces and elements from any of the older games, it wouldn't alienate or make new players feel left out; allowing you to go "Bananzas" on your first playthrough.

Ad

Trending

What can you expect from Donkey Kong Bananza?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starting with the release date, Donkey Kong Bananza comes out on July 17, 2025. As currently stated on Nintendo's official page, the game will retail for $69.99. As for the Nintendo Switch 2, it is slated to be released on June 5, 2025. This means the game will release a little over a month after the Switch 2 is live and kicking.

In terms of gameplay, we know a few things for certain. For instance, you will be able to destroy a lot of environmental assets and even use them in combat. In fact, based on gameplay showcased thus far, at times, it will be necessary to destroy the environment to progress.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As seen in the clip above, Donkey Kong cannot break the metal gate, but he can tunnel under it and go around it by destroying the environment. However, there are limitations to this mechanic. Once you hit the bedrock, you will not be able to dig any deeper. Exploration using this "destructive mechanic" is going to be fun.

Having said that, if you do want to try out the previous Donkey Kong titles, there are three of them that will work on the Nintendo Switch 2, they are: Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Country Returns, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

Ad

With backward compatibility with Nintendo Switch games having been confirmed, you'll be able to utilize the power of the newer console to play these games. Who knows, Nintendo may even offer discounts on them to urge players to immerse themselves in the world of Donkey Kong.

To recap, you don't need to play the previous Donkey Kong tiles to play Donkey Kong Bananza. Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible, which means you can play older Switch Donkey Kong titles on it (but only if you choose). The game releases on July 17, 2025, for $69.99.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.