Nintendo finally revealed Switch 2 pre-order dates for US

Nintendo is offering the Switch 2 for pre-order in the UK, Australia, Japan, and other regions. The pre-orders were supposed to be available in the US as well, but unfortunately, Nintendo delayed them indefinitely after the US announced tariffs. The company has now revealed the new pre-order dates for the US and Canada, so you don't have to wait too long.

This article will provide more details about the Switch 2 pre-order dates for the US and Canada.

Switch 2 pre-order dates for US and Canada are now live

Nintendo Switch 2 box (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were supposed to go live on April 9, 2025, for all stores, including Amazon, the Nintendo Store, Walmart, Best Buy, and more. However, Nintendo delayed it to properly evaluate the impact of the US-China tariff war on the market. Some users even speculated that the tariffs would lead to a price increase, but that hasn't happened yet.

Nonetheless, Nintendo revealed that the first batch of Switch 2 pre-order invitations would start on May 8, 2025, in the US and Canada. The company will send more invites periodically after that day. Therefore, if you fail to pre-order the new handheld on May 8, you can try again. However, this is specifically for the Nintendo Store.

If you were hoping to secure a pre-order invite for Amazon, Walmart, or other stores, you may have to wait longer. Nintendo has yet to announce when other stores can begin pre-orders, but we are hoping it will be soon after the Nintendo Store pre-orders go live.

There are no changes to the release date as of this writing. The Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive on June 5, 2025.

What about Switch 2 pre-order dates for China?

As of writing, Switch 2 pre-order dates were only revealed for the US and Canada. The China pre-order dates are not available since Nintendo postponed it indefinitely.

