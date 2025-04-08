US tariffs delayed Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in Canada

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have begun worldwide, including the UK, Australia, Japan, and other regions. The only exception right now is the US. Due to President Donald Trump's new tariffs on China, Nintendo decided to postpone the pre-order to evaluate its impact on the market and then decide what to do.
Even Canada was supposed to start taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 9, 2025, but that plan has changed. According to MobileSyrup, a Canadian tech news outlet, the April 9 pre-orders for the new Switch 2 have been delayed, which was later confirmed by Nintendo.
In this article, we will analyze the situation and explain what it could mean for Canadian fans.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in Canada are delayed: Here's why
The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were expected to go live in Canada on April 9, 2025. However, Nintendo came forward and confirmed (via MobileSyrup) that pre-orders will no longer be accepted on April 9. A later date will be announced to better align with the US pre-order date.
For context, pre-orders for the Switch 2 were first delayed for the US, and the same has now happened for Canada.
However, Nintendo has assured its fans this delay wouldn't impact the June 5, 2025, release date, which is certainly a good thing. However, it would be difficult to stick to this timeline if there are any more delays.
If there's one good thing about this news, it is that Nintendo also mentioned it will soon announce when US and Canadian users can expect pre-orders to begin.
When will Switch 2 pre-orders begin?
As of this writing, we have no idea when the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin, but when it does, it will start for the US and Canada simultaneously. Or, at least, that's what Nintendo has said, which can change in the future, depending on the situation. We will provide an update when the situation changes.
Nonetheless, the release date remains the same for both the US and Canada — June 5, 2025.
Also read: How is Nintendo Switch 2 better than ROG Ally?