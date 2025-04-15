When is Donkey Kong Bananza releasing?

If you're planning to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, you might be wondering when Donkey Kong Bananza will release. The game was showcased via a dedicated trailer posted by Nintendo of America on April 2, 2025. It showed off gameplay, mechanics, and of course, Donkey Kong himself.

Before proceeding with anything else, you may like to know the release date, and you'd be delighted to know that it's nearer than you think. Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on July 17, 2025, for a retail price of $69.99. That said, here is more about the game.

Donkey Kong Bananza is the first major Donkey Kong game in over a decade

If you're a fan of Donkey Kong, it's easy to understand why you'd be hyped for this release. After all, this is the first major Donkey Kong IP since 2014. This is also the first 3D platformer for the franchise since Donkey Kong 64 was released in 1999. Utilizing the power of the Nintendo Switch 2 (releasing June 5, 2025), it's going to be a great game.

Don't take my word for it. The trailer that was showcased featured new mechanics that allow our character to smash his way through the map, quite literally. You will be able to destroy just about anything that gets in your path.

Donkey Kong Bananza already stands out for its destructible environments, which are the highlight of the game. You will be able to pick up rocks to toss at enemies and even use said rocks to slide and glide about. However, there is a limitation in the form of a bedrock layer that you will not be able to smash.

Nintendo is bound to showcase more gameplay as we get closer to the release date, highlighting the character's abilities and other cool in-game features. Furthermore, if you're a fan of the Donkey Kong franchise, you will be able to play Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Country Returns, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Switch 2 supports backward compatibility, which will allow you to use Switch game cards on it. However, the opposite is not true. So, if you plan on trying Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch, here's a spoiler alert: it will not work. The console does not support forward compatibility, and it likely never will.

To recap, Donkey Kong Bananza is releasing on July 17, 2025, and will have a retail price of $69.99. The older Donkey Kong Switch games will work on Switch 2 as the console supports backward compatibility.

