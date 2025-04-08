Nintendo sparks fresh debate with Switch 2’s no-achievements decision

Nintendo Switch 2 was finally announced after a long wait at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct organised on April 02, 2025. Since then, Nintendo has been facing backlash from fans over various aspects, including increased game prices, exclusive titles, and whatnot. Now, with a new announcement, Nintendo seems to have stirred up yet another controversy.

Bill Trinen, Vice-President of Nintendo America, recently revealed that Switch 2 will not feature any trophies or achievements. While this new change was acceptable to some, others from the gaming community were disappointed.

Here is how fans reacted to the decision on a social media post talking about the development:

"Doesn't bother me. I don't give a crap about achievement hunting," user @GLegit99 wrote.

Another comment from user @loudmog read:

"No hall effects, no achievements. will never play a 3rd party game on this thing. they didn't realize plenty of other good options became available since 2017 in the handheld space."

However, some were fine with this new change as well. User @bowserguy621 stated:

"Eh not really a big deal lol. I'm just here to enjoy the game lol and beat legendary monsters, villains and beasts that's all I care for. If I get an exclusive weapon from it I'm happy."

Another gamer, gave his two cents about the issue:

"Personally I couldn't care less but I understand if some are disappointed. I just don't derive any pleasure from fulfilling arbitrary check marks nor for my gamer score going up."

Another gamer jokingly wrote:

"It will come in the Switch 3 with a title like "Nintendo Milestones"

While it is true that Nintendo Switch 2 will not feature any trophies and achievements, there will be two exceptions — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo Switch 2: Trophies in Zelda explained

As mentioned earlier, Nintendo Switch 2 will not feature any trophies. However, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which were originally released for Nintendo Switch, will still feature achievements. Players can use the Zelda Notes option in the Nintendo App to access the achievements.

Using the Zelda Notes, you can take a look at your friends' achievements and medals as well. This includes everything ranging from the weapons you have collected, the shrines you have visited, and so on.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 updates, stay tuned.

