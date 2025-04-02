With the announcement of The Duskbloods, From Software is bringing their next Souls-like experience to the Nintendo Switch 2 as an exclusive. The upcoming multiplayer RPG is set to arrive in 2026; however, fans of the studio's latest offering, Elden Ring, are up in arms about it being tied to the next-gen hybrid console from Nintendo.

Ad

While the studio's recent efforts have been multiplatform, From Software is seemingly going back to the days of the PlayStation-exclusive Demon's Souls by making the game only available on a single platform. Fans, understandably, are not in favor of this move.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The game has drawn many comparisons to the PS4 exclusive Bloodborne, largely thanks to its gothic aesthetics. Users on X have mixed reactions, with user @level45warrior implying that the console's handheld nature will result in poor performance for the game:

"ah. exclusive. cant wait to play this at 18 fps"

Another user @Ironable mentions that it is cruel to keep a new FromSoft experience from all platform demographics:

Ad

"Making this exclusive is evil work"

Some users like @TayPeak are not interested in buying a brand new console for just one game that interests them, so they would rather resort to emulation:

"How long until Switch 2 emulation? Asking for a friend"

Another user @JennaGrip hopes the Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive title eventually makes its way to other platforms:

"Exclusive? That's lame. Oh well. Hopefully, it'll get ported eventually."

Ad

@sTiCkYgReENs420 is confident the game will come to PC and suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch will lay the foundation for the inevitable polished launch:

"Yall have fun with the full length tech demo. I'll wait for the pc release that fixes everything"

User @spelt3r thinks the game's performance and visual makeup is not up to par for even Steam Deck standards and as such implies that exclusivity was a mistake:

Ad

"looks worse and looks like it runs worse than elden ring on steamdeck. foul exclusive."

Fans can learn more about the game on April 4 with an interview with project director Hidetaka Miyazaki, the person behind all past studio entries including Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring. With Elden Ring Tarnished Edition also on its way to the platform later this year, Nintendo fans have much to look forward to.

Ad

The Duskblood launches in 2026 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2

A new world of cosmic and fantasy horrors awaits (Image via From Software)

As unveiled at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, The Duskbloods will be available only on the upcoming hybrid console. It is unclear if the reason for this is time exclusivity to the platform or if the IP is owned by Nintendo, like Sony owns Bloodborne and Demon's Souls. However, fans will be able to partake in challenging multiplayer action when the game launches in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.