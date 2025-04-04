Could Nintendo Switch 2 be better than Steam Deck? Possibilities explored

The much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced and is set to be released on June 5, 2025. After a long wait of over eight years, the revolutionary handheld console finally has a successor, and it has everything you'd need from a Nintendo handheld in 2025.

That said, it'd be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Steam Deck, which is a Windows-based handheld. In this article, we'll present a comprehensive look into the specs of the two, discuss who these consoles are aimed at, and determine which one performs better.

Disclaimer: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Specs

Both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck are excellent handheld consoles (Image via Nintendo, Steam)

The Steam Deck was far better than the original Switch when it came out. The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 provides head-on competition to the Deck in almost all aspects. It comes with a bigger display, a great game library, and a larger battery. Let's delve into the specs in the sections below.

These are the detailed specs of the two handhelds:

Features Nintendo Switch 2 Steam Deck Display 7.9-inch, LCD FHD, 120Hz 7-inch, LCD 1280 x 800, 60Hz Processor Custom processor made by NVIDIA 7 nm AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs Storage 256 GB (UFS) 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Audio Stereo Stereo Battery 5220mAh 40Whr (roughly 5100 mAh) Weight 0.88 lbs/ 401g

1.18 lbs/ 534g (With Joy-Con 2 controllers attached) 1.47 lbs/ 669g

Also read: Did Rockstar release GTA 6 trailer 2 at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Performance

Nintendo hasn't disclosed much regarding the processors used, so we can only speculate how games would perform on the Switch 2. The Deck, however, features a 7nm AMD APU, which offers top-of-the-line performance in a handheld setting. It easily handles most AAA titles at 40-60fps when optimized.

The Switch 2 is said to have relatively similar performance to the PS4 or the Xbox One, which is roughly comparable to the performance of the Steam Deck as well. Thus, it's safe to say that both handhelds would be in the same ballpark performance-wise. Further information on the processors will help us get a better idea about performance metrics.

Game library

The Switch 2 boasts an impressive game library (Image via Nintendo)

Both consoles feature insane game libraries, each featuring their own set of exclusives. The Switch 2 is confirmed to have backward compatibility, thus you get to play older titles from the Switch along with the new ones. This means you will have access to all 4500+ Switch games and the new and upcoming titles like Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Drag x Drive.

What's special about Nintendo's library is that you also have access to games from the classic era, featuring titles from NES, SNES, Game Boy, and all other Nintendo game consoles, further increasing the list of playable games.

The Steam Deck, on the other hand, boasts an impressive 17,000+ verified/playable games from Steam. This includes everything from the Steam library, ranging from older classic PC games to modern AAA marvels like Cyberpunk 2077, RDR2, Witcher 3, and more.

Take this into consideration - the Steam Deck features a colossal game library, but it does not have access to older Nintendo exclusive classics. The Switch 2, in this case, is more impressive, as it would support not only classic games, but would also run modern AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with ease.

Battery life

The Nintendo Switch 2 is said to feature a battery life of 5220 mAh, compared to the 40Wh or roughly 5100 mAh battery on the Steam Deck. Nintendo claims the Switch 2 will last an average of two-to-6.5 hours of use, whereas the Deck has a battery life ranging from two-to-eight hours.

It's hard to say how long the Switch 2 actually lasts before actually testing it. Either way, the Deck features a longer battery life on paper. We could see a better battery comparison once we get to see a hands-on review.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Display and build

Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck feature excellent displays (Image via Nintendo, Steam)

The Switch 2 features a new and upgraded 7.9-inch LCD display with an FHD resolution. It is expected to support up to 4K resolution when connected to an external display and HDR10 support. It features a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which would make the visuals feel buttery smooth in comparison to the older Switch or even the Deck, for that matter.

The Steam Deck, on the other hand, features a 1280 x 800 resolution. While its native resolution maxes out at 800p, you can still play at higher resolutions of up to 4K when connected to an external display. The screen featured is a 7-inch IPS LCD display, with a refresh rate of 60Hz. However, this is for the LCD variant.

If you purchase the Steam Deck OLED, you get a larger 7.4-inch screen, with an OLED panel and 90Hz refresh rate. Of course, this model features a steeper price tag in comparison to the Switch 2. However, when comparing the base models of the two devices, the Nintendo Switch 2 easily features a better and far more fluid display in comparison to the Steam Deck.

Build and ease of use

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a new, upgraded build, with a larger display and improved haptics. It comes with two USB-C ports, allowing you to keep playing regardless of the game mode you're on. The Steam Deck has a great build as well, featuring a good-sized 7-inch display, with two trackpads and even a gyroscope. The OLED variant of the Deck is even larger and serves to be better than the standard variant.

In terms of ease of use, going for the Switch 2 would be a no-brainer. Like the original Switch, it features three game modes, which are the standard handheld mode, tabletop mode, and docked mode. The new console comes with big upgrades to the overall build and the controllers as well. You can now use your Joy-Cons as a pointing device.

With the Joy-Cons, you can have your local multiplayer set up at any place by just sharing it with your friends, which isn't possible on the Deck. Moreover, the Steam Deck also lacks a kickstand, which is a fan-favorite on the Switch. Furthermore, the Deck also has just one USB-C port. Thus, the Switch 2 is more user-friendly and easier to play multiplayer games on.

What are the prices of the Switch 2 and the Steam Deck?

We saw from the Nintendo Direct that the Switch 2 is set to release at the price of $449.99. Valve stopped producing 64GB and 512GB models of the Steam Deck. So, you can only purchase the 256GB LCD model and the OLED variants at the moment. The prices of the base models are quite apart. However, it is important to note that the Deck is around three years old, which explains the lower price.

Prices of the Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 - $449.99

- $449.99 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99

Prices of the Steam Deck

256GB LCD - $399

$399 512GB OLED - $549

- $549 1TB OLED - $649

Apart from the console prices, it is also important to consider the game prices. Switch users have already been fed up with the increased prices of Switch games. The new revised prices are $80 for digital games and $90 for physical copies, which is absurd.

The game prices on the Steam Deck are far better comparatively. Some of them sell for as low as $5, while some more expensive ones range around $60-$70 (depending on how new the game is). Older AAA games like RDR 2, Witcher 3, and Skyrim are available at less than $40 right now. Obviously, none of these are physical game copies, but even then, Switch 2 titles would end up being a lot heavier on the wallet.

Final verdict

The Nintendo Switch 2 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting consoles to be released this year. While we're still yet to know of its exact hardware, it surely excels in most other fields when compared to other handhelds in the market. Currently, only the Switch consoles offer the exclusive Nintendo experience and are just about the only consoles where you can play older classic titles.

Both devices excel in slightly different fields. The Switch 2 features a better display, offers great backwards compatibility, and a much more user-friendly design. On the other hand, the Deck has an even more impressive library, and also much more affordable titles.

Consider these points to draw a better conclusion:

Nintendo Switch 2

Expected to have a better display with a higher refresh rate.

Good game library with great backward compatibility, including titles from older Nintendo consoles.

Greater ease of use, featuring three game modes.

Local multiplayer is easier by sharing Joy-Cons.

Steam Deck

Decent display, high performance.

Much larger library, includes older PC games.

Games are much more affordable.

Comparatively longer battery life.

