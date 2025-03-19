Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft's latest action RPG title, is scheduled to launch on March 20, 2025. Despite the game's beefy hardware requirements, you'll be glad to learn that it has been certified for the Steam Deck and will run at around 30 FPS. Unfortunately, the graphics settings are locked, so we cannot determine the settings being used to achieve 30 FPS.
Although people have speculated that Ubisoft might officially unlock the settings with a future patch, it hasn't been confirmed as of yet. Nevertheless, if you dual-boot your Steam Deck with Windows, you customize the game to your heart's content since all the settings will be unlocked.
This article will provide the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Steam Deck on both SteamOS and Windows.
Note: The settings provided below shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1280x800.
List of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Steam Deck on SteamOS
By default, the Steam Deck runs on SteamOS and provides a fantastic gaming experience. Assassin's Creed Shadows is certified to run on the Deck, but this certification was achieved through a locked set of settings.
That said, you'll still get access to Upscaler Type and a few other settings, which you can tinker with for an optimal experience.
Here are all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on SteamOS:
- Image Calibration: Do not change
- Field of View: 90%
- Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 1280x800
- Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 75%
- Sharpen Strength: 0.50
- Frame Generation: Off
You can change the Upsacler from AMD FSR to Intel XeSS for a slightly better image quality, but the performance will decrease, especially during combat. Therefore, we recommend sticking to FSR.
List of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Steam Deck on Windows
If you have Windows with dual-boot, you should tinker with the graphics settings to achieve slightly better graphical fidelity with possibly higher frame rates. Also, ensure you have installed the latest AMD Radeon graphics driver before you play the game.
Here are the best settings you should use for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Windows:
Display
- Image Calibration: Do not change
- Field of View: 90%
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 1280x800
- Frame Rate Limiter: On / Greyed Out
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Balanced
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25% / Greyed Out
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 75% / Greyed Out
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.20
- Motion Blur: Off
Scalability
- Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
- Overall Preset: Custom
- Raytracing Quality: Low
- BVH Quality: Low
- Screen Space Effects: Medium
- Light Source Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Streaming Pool: Medium
- Post Effects: Low
- Water Quality: Medium
- Particle Quality: Low
- Loading Distance: Low
- Drawing Distance: Low
- Micropolygon: Medium
- Terrain Quality: Low
- Deformation: Low
- Scatter Density: Low
- Virtual Texture: Low
- Character Quality: Medium
- Hair Strands: Player Only
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
The above settings will help the Steam Deck achieve a stable 30 FPS and above in Windows. Unfortunately, the settings are locked on the default SteamOS system software, but they could be unlocked with game updates in the future.
