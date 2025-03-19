Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft's latest action RPG title, is scheduled to launch on March 20, 2025. Despite the game's beefy hardware requirements, you'll be glad to learn that it has been certified for the Steam Deck and will run at around 30 FPS. Unfortunately, the graphics settings are locked, so we cannot determine the settings being used to achieve 30 FPS.

Although people have speculated that Ubisoft might officially unlock the settings with a future patch, it hasn't been confirmed as of yet. Nevertheless, if you dual-boot your Steam Deck with Windows, you customize the game to your heart's content since all the settings will be unlocked.

This article will provide the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Steam Deck on both SteamOS and Windows.

Note: The settings provided below shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1280x800.

List of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Steam Deck on SteamOS

The Steam Deck (Image via Valve)

By default, the Steam Deck runs on SteamOS and provides a fantastic gaming experience. Assassin's Creed Shadows is certified to run on the Deck, but this certification was achieved through a locked set of settings.

That said, you'll still get access to Upscaler Type and a few other settings, which you can tinker with for an optimal experience.

Here are all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on SteamOS:

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off

: Off Resolution : 1280x800

: 1280x800 Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Minimum Dynamic Resolution : 25%

: 25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution : 75%

: 75% Sharpen Strength : 0.50

: 0.50 Frame Generation: Off

You can change the Upsacler from AMD FSR to Intel XeSS for a slightly better image quality, but the performance will decrease, especially during combat. Therefore, we recommend sticking to FSR.

List of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Steam Deck on Windows

If you have Windows with dual-boot, you should tinker with the graphics settings to achieve slightly better graphical fidelity with possibly higher frame rates. Also, ensure you have installed the latest AMD Radeon graphics driver before you play the game.

Here are the best settings you should use for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Windows:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off

: Off Resolution : 1280x800

: 1280x800 Frame Rate Limiter : On / Greyed Out

: On / Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Balanced

: Balanced Minimum Dynamic Resolution : 25% / Greyed Out

: 25% / Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : 75% / Greyed Out

: 75% / Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : Medium

: Medium Light Source Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : Medium

: Medium Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Low

: Low Drawing Distance : Low

: Low Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Low

: Low Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Low

: Low Virtual Texture : Low

: Low Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Low

The above settings will help the Steam Deck achieve a stable 30 FPS and above in Windows. Unfortunately, the settings are locked on the default SteamOS system software, but they could be unlocked with game updates in the future.

