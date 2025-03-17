SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview released: Can it replace Windows for gamers?

Valve's SteamOS was first released in 2013 alongside the company's Steam Machines, which didn't take off, and the development of SteamOS was all but halted. The OS still received security and bug fixes, but there was no serious development as Valve's priorities shifted. Everything changed with the release of the Steam Deck in 2022, which is a handheld gaming device that runs on a new version of SteamOS.

Both the handheld and SteamOS became an instant hit among consumers. Users have been waiting for the release of SteamOS on non-Steam Deck devices like laptops, PCs, and other handhelds for a while, and it is expected to launch soon. Valve has pushed a preview version of the new SteamOS to the Steam Deck, and it mentions that a non-Steam Deck version is being worked on.

However, the release of SteamOS, which is a gaming-focused OS, could threaten Windows, the most used operating system globally.

In this article, we will look at SteamOS Preview, and explain what it could mean for gaming and how it could affect Windows.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

SteamOS and the new preview release explored

Steam Deck with SteamOS (Image via Valve)

SteamOS was first released in 2013, but only received minor updates, with bug fixes and security patches. The original SteamOS and even SteamOS 2 had the same Debian Linux base.

However, the Steam Deck was launched with SteamOS 3, which had a ton of new features and improvements over the previous versions. The new version is based on Arch Linux, a rolling release distro, for a faster and more robust update mechanism.

SteamOS 3 is a gaming-focused operating system, whose sole purpose is to deliver faster gaming performance and experience. With features like Gamescope, configurable performance tier via TDP control, FSR at a driver level, FPS limiter, and more, SteamOS achieves its purpose quite well, and gamers love it. Right after the boot, the SteamOS user interface is all about games and sort of looks like the Steam application's Big Picture Mode.

However, if you ever need to get some work done or browse the web, its KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment and immutable file system deliver a smooth and safe way of working. Essentially, SteamOS can be used for gaming and work, but the former is its top priority.

Valve has made it even better with the preview release of SteamOS 3.7.0. The new version is based on an even newer Arch Linux base, updated kernel, Mesa graphics drivers, Plasma 6.2.5 DE, and a lot more. However, this preview release is not available on non-Steam Deck devices as of this writing, but Valve's blog does mention that this version is the beginning of support for non-Steam Deck handhelds.

Valve is probably talking about the Lenovo Legion Go S, which was announced with SteamOS support. For other hardware, you must wait for the final release of SteamOS.

What impact will it have on Windows?

According to StatsCounter's analysis, Windows holds over 70% of the OS market share among all computers globally. In 2020, Microsoft also wrote that Windows 10 reached over one billion monthly active users. However, if you combine all other versions of Windows, including the newer Windows 11, the Windows OS monthly active user count is much larger than one billion.

Therefore, every computer out there, whether in schools, colleges, workplaces, servers, or homes, is running on Windows. Not to mention, gaming users don't occupy even half of the Windows market share. On the other hand, Linux has under 4% of the global market share, according to StatsCounter.

Even if the SteamOS stable release for PCs and laptops becomes a huge success, it's not going to replace Windows anytime soon. Not all games work in Linux as of this writing, especially multiplayer titles. Besides, many gamers would hesitate to move to Linux and give up the simplicity of Windows OS, where gaming just works. Therefore, the impact will be quite minimal, and we won't see any definitive progress anytime soon.

When can you expect SteamOS for non-Steam hardware?

Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS (Image via Valve)

Valve mentioned that the beta version of SteamOS would be released before it officially launches with non-Steam Deck devices like the Lenovo Legion Go S, which is in May 2025. Therefore, you can expect the stable version of SteamOS 3 to be released sometime in May 2025 or later if there are any delays.

