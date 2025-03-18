  • home icon
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:41 GMT
The best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Ubisoft, Nvidia, Asus)
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Ubisoft, Nvidia, Asus)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on March 20, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even Mac. The much-awaited title comes from the beloved Ubisoft franchise and features an expansive open-world experience. The game's system requirements suggest it's not heavy on the hardware and runs on even modest systems featuring the GTX 1070. This is great news for gamers who own the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Ti GPU, as they can enjoy the game at some of its best graphics settings.

The card's high-performance threshold allows you to play the game comfortably at 4K. While the game runs perfectly well as it is, it runs even better when optimized. Therefore, we recommend you moderate some of the settings to enjoy the game at its best, without worrying about performance issues.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4070

Assassin's Creed Shadows looks incredible on the RTX 4070 (Image via Ubisoft)
Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks incredible on the RTX 4070 (Image via Ubisoft)

On the RTX 4070, Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs smoothly at the 4K resolution with the High graphics preset. However, we've made a few tweaks to the settings for optimal performance. Moreover, AMD FSR has been enabled and set to Quality mode, allowing for even better visuals on the 4K setting.

also-read-trending Trending

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4070:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Quality
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: Medium
  • BVH Quality: High
Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: High
  • Light Source Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

  • Post Effects: Medium
  • Water Quality: High
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: High
  • Drawing Distance: High
  • Micropolygon: High

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: High
  • Deformation: High
  • Scatter Density: High
  • Virtual Texture: High

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: All Characters High

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: High
  • Fog Quality: High

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4070 Ti

Assassin's Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)
Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

On the RTX 4070 Ti, Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks even better as we've enabled the highest possible settings for the game. Most settings have been set to the High preset, with a few tweaks in some parts for better framerates. As we've enabled a framerate cap at 60 FPS, you will see a stable framerate throughout your gameplay.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4070 Ti:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Quality
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: Medium
  • BVH Quality: High
Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: High
  • Light Source Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

  • Post Effects: Medium
  • Water Quality: High
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: High
  • Drawing Distance: High
  • Micropolygon: High

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: High
  • Deformation: High
  • Scatter Density: High
  • Virtual Texture: High

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: All Characters High

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: High
  • Fog Quality: High

