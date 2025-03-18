Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to be released on March 20, 2025, on different platforms like PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac operating systems. The game is a much-awaited piece from the beloved franchise and takes place in feudal Japan, where you get to choose between playing as a Shinobi or a Samurai.

We looked at the system requirements of the game and saw that it's not too demanding in terms of hardware. Those who own the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4060 Ti should be able to enjoy the game at some of its best settings. While you may not be able to play smoothly at 4K, you can surely enjoy the high-performance gameplay at 1440p resolution.

The game runs well as it is, but we recommend you tweak the settings a bit to enjoy it with the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4060

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks incredible on the RTX 4060 (Image via Ubisoft)

On the RTX 4060, Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs smoothly in the High preset at 1440p resolution. We've tweaked some of the settings to attain optimal performance. Moreover, AMD FSR has been set to Quality mode, as this setting offers a good balance of visuals and performance.

Certain settings like Texture Streaming Pool are quite demanding on the GPU, thus we recommend you increase these only on GPUs with 12GB VRAM or more.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4060:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: Off

Off Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: Medium

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: High

High Light Source Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

Post Effects: High

High Water Quality: High

High Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: High

High Drawing Distance: High

High Micropolygon: High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: High

High Deformation: High

High Scatter Density: High

High Virtual Texture: High

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Low

Also read: How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs well on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

The game runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti, as you get to experience the game with slightly better visuals. While the difference isn't anything monumental, it still looks stunning. We've opted for the High preset for most settings at the 1440p resolution.

We've turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode as well, as it offers greater quality visuals and performance. We recommend you only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4060 Ti:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: Off

Off Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: High

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: High

High Light Source Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

Post Effects: High

High Water Quality: High

High Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: High

High Drawing Distance: High

High Micropolygon: High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: High

High Deformation: High

High Scatter Density: High

High Virtual Texture: High

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

