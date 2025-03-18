Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to be released on March 20, 2025, on different platforms like PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac operating systems. The game is a much-awaited piece from the beloved franchise and takes place in feudal Japan, where you get to choose between playing as a Shinobi or a Samurai.
We looked at the system requirements of the game and saw that it's not too demanding in terms of hardware. Those who own the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4060 Ti should be able to enjoy the game at some of its best settings. While you may not be able to play smoothly at 4K, you can surely enjoy the high-performance gameplay at 1440p resolution.
The game runs well as it is, but we recommend you tweak the settings a bit to enjoy it with the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4060
On the RTX 4060, Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs smoothly in the High preset at 1440p resolution. We've tweaked some of the settings to attain optimal performance. Moreover, AMD FSR has been set to Quality mode, as this setting offers a good balance of visuals and performance.
Certain settings like Texture Streaming Pool are quite demanding on the GPU, thus we recommend you increase these only on GPUs with 12GB VRAM or more.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4060:
Display settings
- Field of View: 90%
Screen
- Monitor: Default
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- VSync: Off
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Upscaler
- Frame Rate Limiter: On
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Scalability Settings
- Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
- Overall Preset: Custom
Raytracing
- Raytracing Quality: Medium
- BVH Quality: Medium
Lighting
- Screen Space Effects: High
- Light Source Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
Textures
- Texture Streaming Pool: Medium
Effects
- Post Effects: High
- Water Quality: High
- Particle Quality: High
Geometry
- Loading Distance: High
- Drawing Distance: High
- Micropolygon: High
Terrain
- Terrain Quality: High
- Deformation: High
- Scatter Density: High
- Virtual Texture: High
Characters
- Character Quality: High
- Hair Strands: All Characters Medium
Volumetric Effects
- Cloud Quality: High
- Fog Quality: Low
Also read: How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4060 Ti
The game runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti, as you get to experience the game with slightly better visuals. While the difference isn't anything monumental, it still looks stunning. We've opted for the High preset for most settings at the 1440p resolution.
We've turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode as well, as it offers greater quality visuals and performance. We recommend you only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4060 Ti:
Display settings
- Field of View: 90%
Screen
- Monitor: Default
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- VSync: Off
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Upscaler
- Frame Rate Limiter: On
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Scalability Settings
- Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
- Overall Preset: Custom
Raytracing
- Raytracing Quality: Medium
- BVH Quality: High
Lighting
- Screen Space Effects: High
- Light Source Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
Textures
- Texture Streaming Pool: Medium
Effects
- Post Effects: High
- Water Quality: High
- Particle Quality: High
Geometry
- Loading Distance: High
- Drawing Distance: High
- Micropolygon: High
Terrain
- Terrain Quality: High
- Deformation: High
- Scatter Density: High
- Virtual Texture: High
Characters
- Character Quality: High
- Hair Strands: All Characters Medium
Volumetric Effects
- Cloud Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- How to pre-order Assassin's Creed Shadows? All editions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored
- Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 and Xbox performance and PC features revealed