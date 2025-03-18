Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest action RPG title from Ubisoft, and it is launching on March 20, 2025. Set in Feudal Japan, the game features dual protagonists: Naoe and Yasuke. The best way to enjoy this title on a budget is to get a GPU like AMD Radeon RX 7600 or 7600 XT. These two graphics cards can deliver a solid 1080p gameplay experience with the correct settings.

Below, you will find all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on PCs with Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

The best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 7600

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a great GPU for 1080p gaming. It can play Assassin's Creed Shadows with decent graphical quality and a solid 60 FPS if you optimize the game settings.

Here are all the best Assassin's Creed Shadows graphics settings for Radeon RX 7600:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Quality

: Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : Medium

: Medium Light Source Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : Medium

: Medium Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Low

: Low Drawing Distance : Low

: Low Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Low

The best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 7600 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT comes with 16GB memory, which is double the memory in the non-XT model. The higher VRAM allows this GPU to run Assassin's Creed Shadows with Very High Texture settings, which makes this game appear more photorealistic.

Apply the following Assassin's Creed Shadows graphics settings to get the best balance between graphical fidelity and performance:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Balanced

: Balanced Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : Medium

: Medium Light Source Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : High

: High Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Medium

: Medium Drawing Distance : Medium

: Medium Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Low

The above settings are optimized to deliver 60 FPS in Assassin's Creed Shadows at 1080p on both Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT GPUs. We used a combination of Low and Medium graphics settings to optimize the game settings. As long as you apply these specifications correctly, you will get a fantastic experience playing this game.

