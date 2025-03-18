Best graphics settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 and PS5 Pro

Ubisoft's latest title, Assassin's Creed Shadows, is launching on March 20, 2025, for both PS5 and PS5 Pro. While both consoles play the game with ray tracing, the Pro model runs it with extended ray tracing options for much higher graphical fidelity. However, the higher graphics come at the cost of performance.

Fortunately, Ubisoft provides three graphical modes: Performance, Fidelity, and Balance to ensure more choices for every game. However, if you are confused by the graphical modes, then you will find this article quite helpful.

In this article, you will find which graphical mode is best for you on both PS5 and PS5 Pro.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for PS5?

Popular characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The standard PlayStation 5 can play Assassin's Creed Shadows in three graphical modes:

Fidelity : Best graphics with higher ray tracing features | 30 FPS

: Best graphics with higher ray tracing features | 30 FPS Balanced : Decent graphics with only selective ray tracing features | 40 FPS

: Decent graphics with only selective ray tracing features | 40 FPS Performance: Lower graphics with only selective ray tracing features | 60 FPS

The Balanced graphical mode provides good graphics with decent framerates, the best of both worlds. However, this mode requires a TV with a High Frame Rate (HFR/120 Hz) feature with HDMI 2.1 cable, which is not available on every TV. Therefore, if your TV or monitor doesn't have an HFR/120 Hz feature, the Balanced mode will be disabled.

Users with a standard 4K TV or Monitor are recommended to use the Fidelity mode for a decent gameplay experience. Due to the narrative-driven nature of the game, it will be best enjoyed with Fidelity mode, even if it runs at 30 FPS.

The performance mode is for those who absolutely need 60 FPS, but we have to caution that it won't provide the best graphical fidelity and may lead to a disappointing experience for some users.

What are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for PS5 Pro?

The PlayStation 5 Pro comes with significantly higher performance and much better ray-tracing capabilities. Ttitles that are optimized for the Pro console deliver higher graphical fidelity and performance, which is also true for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Here are all the graphical modes available for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the PS5 Pro console:

Fidelity : Best graphics with extended ray tracing features | 30 FPS

: Best graphics with extended ray tracing features | 30 FPS Balanced : Decent graphics with standard ray tracing features | 40 FPS

: Decent graphics with standard ray tracing features | 40 FPS Performance: Standard graphics and ray tracing features | 60 FPS

Like the PS5, we recommend users with HFR/120 Hz TVs use Balanced mode since it offers the best performance and graphical fidelity. However, for users with standard TVs, we recommend Performance mode due to its solid graphical fidelity and performance. The power of PS5 Pro makes it a better choice for most gamers.

The Fidelity mode on PS5 Pro is only for users who want to experience the extended ray tracing features on Assassin's Creed Shadows.

