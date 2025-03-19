Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching on March 20, 2025, on all major platforms, including PCs. To play the game with High graphics settings at 1440p, you need a powerful GPU like the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. This graphics card can easily deliver a solid 60 FPS if you are willing to apply the right settings in the RPG.

This article lists all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's Enthusiast system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

List of the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 7800 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a premium GPU for playing games at 1440p resolution. It is equipped with 16GB of memory to ensure Assassin's Creed Shadows can be played with High graphics settings.

Apply the following settings for the best results:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Balanced

: Balanced Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Medium

: Medium BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : High

: High Light Source Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Streaming Pool : High

: High Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Medium

: Medium Drawing Distance : Medium

: Medium Micropolygon : High

: High Terrain Quality : High

: High Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : High

: High Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Fog Quality: Medium

We used an optimized set of graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS in the game without sacrificing the visuals. Apply all the settings correctly to get the best results.

