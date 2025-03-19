Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching on March 20, 2025, on all major platforms, including PCs. To play the game with High graphics settings at 1440p, you need a powerful GPU like the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. This graphics card can easily deliver a solid 60 FPS if you are willing to apply the right settings in the RPG.
This article lists all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's Enthusiast system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.
List of the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 7800 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a premium GPU for playing games at 1440p resolution. It is equipped with 16GB of memory to ensure Assassin's Creed Shadows can be played with High graphics settings.
Apply the following settings for the best results:
Display
- Image Calibration: Do not change
- Field of View: 90%
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Frame Rate Limiter: On/Greyed Out
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Balanced
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.20
- Motion Blur: Off
Scalability
- Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
- Overall Preset: Custom
- Raytracing Quality: Medium
- BVH Quality: Low
- Screen Space Effects: High
- Light Source Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Streaming Pool: High
- Post Effects: Low
- Water Quality: Medium
- Particle Quality: Low
- Loading Distance: Medium
- Drawing Distance: Medium
- Micropolygon: High
- Terrain Quality: High
- Deformation: Low
- Scatter Density: Medium
- Virtual Texture: Medium
- Character Quality: High
- Hair Strands: Player Only
- Cloud Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
We used an optimized set of graphics settings to achieve 60 FPS in the game without sacrificing the visuals. Apply all the settings correctly to get the best results.
