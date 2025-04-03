Everything to know about Nintendo Switch 2 backward compatibility

At the Nintendo Direct: Switch 2 launch event, the Japanese video game company confirmed that the new handheld is backward-compatible with old Switch games. Nintendo also explained how this milestone was achieved. However, the process is not as simple as you might think, as you cannot simply insert the old Switch cartridge and expect the game to run.

Ad

In this article, we will explain how backward compatibility works in the new Nintendo Switch 2, while shedding light on everything you need to know about it.

The Nintendo Switch 2 backward compatibility situation explained

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Switch 2 Edition (Image via Nintendo)

A majority of the original Switch titles, including first-party and third-party ones, are compatible with the new Switch 2. However, you cannot launch them directly from the original Switch cartridge. The game must be upgraded to support the new handheld. This is because the new chipset inside Switch 2 is vastly different from the one in the original Switch.

Ad

Trending

Nintendo has developed a compatibility layer, which is sort of like how Proton works in Linux. It translates the game codes to ensure they are compatible with the new processor in Switch 2. This compatibility layer must be applied to every Switch title to ensure they can run on the new device.

There are two ways of getting this upgrade on older Switch titles: the Free upgrade and the Paid upgrade pack. The free upgrade will allow you to play your existing Switch titles for free on the new Switch 2. The upgrade will improve the playability and how well the game runs on the new handheld. That said, don't expect radical improvement, as that is reserved for the paid upgrade pack.

Ad

The paid upgrade pack will majorly improve how a game looks and plays. One example of this upgrade is the Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Switch 2 Edition, which can be played in either 4K@60 FPS or 1080p@120 FPS, dramatically improving your gaming experience.

That being said, Nintendo has yet to disclose the charges for the paid upgrade pack for each title. Below, you will find the list of games currently confirmed for each upgrade pack.

Ad

Which Switch games can you play for free on the new Switch 2?

Free game upgrade list for Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

The list of Switch games that will receive a free upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2 is listed below:

Ad

ARMS™

Captain Toad™: Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Odyssey™

Super Mario™ 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Clubhouse Games™: 51 Worldwide Classics

The Legend of Zelda™: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda™: Echoes of Wisdom

Game Builder Garage™

New Super Mario Bros.™ U Deluxe

Pokémon™ Scarlet

Pokémon™ Violet

Big Brain Academy™: Brain vs. Brain

This list is incomplete and will expand as Nintendo tests more games and deems them compatible. Keep an eye on the official Nintendo website for an updated free upgrade game list for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Ad

Which Switch games will be available as a paid upgrade for the Switch 2?

As of this writing, only six original Switch games have been announced for the paid upgrade pack. They are listed below:

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned earlier, this list will grow, so keep an eye out. One way to identify which games require a paid upgrade pack is to look for the "Switch 2 Edition" badge. Titles with this badge are specifically enhanced for the new Switch 2 handheld.

Ad

Can you insert the original Switch cartridge into the new Switch 2?

You can insert the original Switch cartridge into the new Switch 2 to play them, but it will still require an upgrade pack to ensure full compatibility, whether a free or paid one.

Nintendo also revealed that a few more titles, including Arms, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Super Mario Odyssey, and more, will receive compatibility upgrade packs in the future via patches.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 C-button function finally revealed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback