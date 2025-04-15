Nintendo Switch 2 game cards will feature a physical change to block backward compatibility on original Switch

Nintendo Switch 2 game cards will seemingly not be backward compatible. This feature seems to be completely blocked due to a physical change that can be observed on the new game cards. An image shared by @Nintendeal (an expert on things related to Nintendo) on the social media platform X, showcases the slight difference between the game cards of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. This is what they had to say:

"Switch 2 = Switch 2 game cards and Switch 1 game cards. Switch 1 = Switch 1 game cards."

If you're still confused by what this means, in short, you will not be able to use Nintendo Switch 2 game cards on the Nintendo Switch. A tiny notch is present on the Switch 2 game cards, which was not on game cards for the original Switch.

Note: Nintendo Switch game cards are coated in a bitter-tasting substance (denatonium benzoate). The new game cards will also be coated. Do no try licking/eating them despite this being a tradition.

Nintendo Switch 2 game cards will not be backward compatible, and it's not a bad thing

Many users seemed arguably upset about the upcoming game cards for Nintendo Switch 2 not being backward compatible. At first glance, this may sound bad, but it's not. The newer games coming to Switch 2 will undoubtedly use more resources in terms of hardware to run smoothly. The original Nintendo Switch will likely not be able to process these games.

Of course, this is debatable for certain IPs, but it is a universal truth when looking at the larger picture. Furthermore, why would you expect a game designed for Switch 2 to run on the original Switch? It is for the same reason that games created for PlayStation 5 are not compatible with PlayStation 4.

As such, if you are expecting forward compatibility with the Nintendo Switch, it's best to drop those expectations. On the brighter side of things, pre-order dates for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US have been revealed. You will not have to wait long (hopefully) to get your hands on a shiny new console.

That is about everything you need to know about the change in the game cards. For the foreseeable future, this will be the norm until Nintendo allows users to play Nintendo Switch 2 games on the original Switch. This doesn't mean that individuals will not try to make things work, but Nintendo certainly has failsafes in place, which would also likely be extended to software integration.

Read more about the Nintendo Switch here:

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

