7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There are many upcoming Souls-like games like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers that warrant one play, unlike the many failed counterparts we have seen over the years. It's an upcoming Chinese Souls-like game that will be released on July 24, 2025. This game follows a stranded amnesiac pirate called Bai Wuchang, who must find out the cause behind a deadly plague.

If you wish to satiate your hunger for challenging combat and epic boss fights before Wuchang releases later this month, here are seven great souls-like games we recommend you play.

Best Souls-like games like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Lies of P

Release Date : September 18, 2023

: September 18, 2023 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS

Lies of P has become a favorite of several souls-like fans. Developed by Neowiz, this game has garnered a massive following since its launch. Players and critics have praised its setting of Krat for being full of mysteries, along with gameplay that follows its roots.

Since Wuchang: Fallen Feather is touted to feature a more traditional interconnected souls-like map, you can understand its exploratory essence quite well with Lies of P. Moreover, now is a great time to play it since the Lies of P: Overture DLC dropped recently, offering a dozen more hours of gameplay.

2) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a great Chinese souls-like game (Image via Game Science)

Release Date : August 20, 2024

: August 20, 2024 Platforms: Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Black Myth: Wukong is said to be one of the best souls-like games of all time. Upon launch, it broke many industry records in terms of sales, having sold 20 million copies in its first month.

Receiving great reviews, many praised its more accessible difficulty. Its setting and gameplay were also lauded, as players stepped into the shoes of the skilled Destined One in his journey to succeed the legendary monkey king Sun Wukong.

With Wuchang's setting also inspired by Chinese mythology and culture, the art style and gameplay of Wukong might evoke similar comparisons, serving as a great starter.

3) Code Vein

Release Date : September 27, 2019

: September 27, 2019 Platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One

Code Vein is regarded as one of the best anime-like souls-like. The game had some rough edges, including a lack of enemy types, good bosses, and tedious exploration, but it still has enjoyable souls-like combat. Players can swap between classes and weapons on the fly, allowing them to experiment with combat mechanics.

Now is a great time for you to play Code Vein since its sequel will release next year. The latter's trailer showed a set of unique skills and special powers that require you to drain blood from enemies. It remains to be seen how much this sequel will build on its vampiric gameplay.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has excellent swordplay mechanics (Image via Activision)

Release Date : March 21, 2019

: March 21, 2019 Platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One

A Soulsbourne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — created by Hidetaka Miyazaki — strays from the typical mechanics and gameplay that popularized the genre.

Instead of earning more souls to level up your character, this game forces you to master its combat mechanics. Moreover, the combat is faster since there's no stamina bar.

Players must use the same sword throughout the game, forcing them to master the moves, with deflecting and parrying taking precedence. As such, it’s often hailed as the hardest souls-like title so far. Its brutal difficulty can make you well-prepared for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

5) Nioh 2

Release Date : March 13, 2020

: March 13, 2020 Platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One

Dark Souls 3 ended the original Souls trilogy as a critical and commercial hit, opening the floodgates to fresh entries in the genre. One of the first interpretations that successfully imitated and improved the established Souls-like formula was Team Ninja’s Nioh. The game was lauded for its faster and flashier combat and challenging boss fights.

Its sequel, Nioh 2, was hailed as a worthy successor. It offered more diverse locales in every mission, coupled with fluid combo-based gameplay that revolved around using yokai-based abilities.

As such, its gameplay will serve as a great appetizer before Wuchang and Nioh 3 take the floor.

6) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty keeps Sekiro's combat spirit alive (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Release Date : March 3, 2023

: March 3, 2023 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is more inspired by Sekiro’s deflect-focused combat. Although it relied on Nioh’s gameplay loop of completing missions in large maps instead of an interconnected semi-open world, the focus was on overhauling the combat.

Similar to Sekiro, the combat relies more on reflexive deflects and attacks than the slower, methodical Souls-like combat of Nioh 2. This is a great game to play before Wuchang since it also features a similar setting inspired by Chinese mythology.

7) The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan has many excellent boss fights (Image via Nexon)

Release Date : March 27, 2025

: March 27, 2025 Platforms: Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The final entry on this list is The First Berserker: Khazan, released earlier this year. Inspired by the level design of Nioh and Wo Long, this game features fast and brutal combat with lots of combos using three weapon types — the Greatsword, Spear, and Dual Wield.

Developers Neople succeeded in creating a single-player action RPG based on the Dungeon and Fighter beat-em-up games. The First Berserker: Khazan masterfully mixes combo-based combat with Sekiro’s deflect-focused approach and amazing boss fights.

Furthermore, a future DLC is currently being developed.

