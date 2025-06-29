Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?

If you are into souls-like action RPG titles, Wuchang Fallen Feathers might be the perfect pick for you. The game will be releasing globally on July 24, 2025, and is already available for pre-order. Fallen Feathers will be available in two different editions to choose from — Standard Edition ($49.99) and Deluxe Edition ($59.99).

But is it worth spending an additional $10 to get the Deluxe Edition of the game? Before we get to that, let's take a look at how you can pre-order this edition and what content is included in this pack.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers: How to get the Deluxe Edition and its included content

The Deluxe Edition of Fallen Feathers features multiple rewards and bonuses (Image via 505 Games)

Upon release, Wuchang Fallen Feathers will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Mentioned below is how you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Wuchang Fallen Feathers on all of these platforms.

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Navigate to the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Microsoft Store:

Open the Microsoft Store on your console.

Enter the name of the game in the search bar.

Go to the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after launching the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, it will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

The contents of the Deluxe Edition for Wuchang Fallen Feathers are:

Base game

Soul Ritual Robe costume

Tiger of Fortune costume

Overlord's Regalia costume

Draconic Resurgence costume

Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)

Eternal Sovereignity (Dual Blades)

Moonlight Dragon (Sword)

Watcher's Gaze (Sword)

Blood of Chang Hong Skill Upgrade Item (Large)

The pre-order bonuses for the game remain the same for both the Standard and Deluxe Editions. These are:

White Spectre costume set

Night Spectre costume set

Vermillion War Club (Axe)

Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item (Medium)

Verdict: Is the Deluxe Edition of Wuchang Fallen Feathers worth getting?

There is no denying the fact that Wuchang Fallen Feathers looks extremely promising. While the Standard Edition of the game gives you just the base game, the Deluxe Edition comes with quite a few rewards and bonuses, including costumes, skins, and weapons.

For those who enjoy diving deep into story-rich souls-like titles, Fallen Feathers is absolutely a great pick. The Deluxe Edition also offers several great incentives, which make it worth buying. However, do note that there is no early access period available for the game, no matter which edition you pick.

The Standard Edition of the game might be a better pick for gamers who are not hardcore souls-like fans. After all, if you are unsure about whether the game will appeal to you, it makes more sense to get just the base game.

