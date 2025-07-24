How to use spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Mastering spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can completely shift how you approach fights. While your armaments might carry most of the weight, spells are where the real power lies, especially once you figure out how to use them mid-combo. The game mixes magic with regular combat, encouraging you to cast spells as part of the flow of fights.
On that note, here is a guide to unlocking, using, and switching spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
A guide to unlocking and using spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You’ll unlock spellcasting as you progress through the main story. Once unlocked, you can start equipping and using any spell you’ve found. Early spells come from boss fights, while others are unlocked through optional mini-bosses and elite enemies, or bought from vendors at Shu Sanctuary. To unlock more options from vendors, you’ll need to complete their questlines.
Once a spell is equipped, casting it is as simple as pressing the Y/Triangle (Xbox or PS5) button on your gamepad. But to use them, you need a resource called Skyborn Might. This gauge fills up during combat, mainly by landing attacks, dodging perfectly, or parrying enemy blows.
Every spell consumes a portion of your Skyborn Might bar. If it’s empty, you can’t cast. However, you don’t need items to restore it; just keep fighting and it'll gradually fill up automatically. That said, you'll also come across certain items later that help refill this bar more quickly when needed.
Also read: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open world game?
How to switch between spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Spell switching in Wuchang isn’t as clunky as in older Souls-likes, but the process is definitely not spelled out (pun intended) in-game. You can equip up to four spells at once in your inventory, and the one listed first is your default. If you want to switch between them on the fly, just press and hold Y (on Xbox) or Triangle (on PS5), then tap RB/R1, LB/L1, or LT/L2 depending on your controller and the spell slot.
That’s it. Once you get used to this system, you’ll start naturally mixing spell casts with melee swings without needing to stop and think.
Spell upgrades and skill points
While you don’t need to level up a magic stat to use spells, it’s worth investing in Skyborn Might through the skill tree. It increases your capacity and unlocks more casting potential for higher-level spells. The good news? The game lets you respec any time, so feel free to try builds out without fear of being locked in.
This concludes our guide on spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Check out: Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.