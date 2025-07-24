How to use spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Mastering spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can completely shift how you approach fights. While your armaments might carry most of the weight, spells are where the real power lies, especially once you figure out how to use them mid-combo. The game mixes magic with regular combat, encouraging you to cast spells as part of the flow of fights.

Ad

On that note, here is a guide to unlocking, using, and switching spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

A guide to unlocking and using spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Inferral Flames is one of the spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

You’ll unlock spellcasting as you progress through the main story. Once unlocked, you can start equipping and using any spell you’ve found. Early spells come from boss fights, while others are unlocked through optional mini-bosses and elite enemies, or bought from vendors at Shu Sanctuary. To unlock more options from vendors, you’ll need to complete their questlines.

Ad

Trending

Once a spell is equipped, casting it is as simple as pressing the Y/Triangle (Xbox or PS5) button on your gamepad. But to use them, you need a resource called Skyborn Might. This gauge fills up during combat, mainly by landing attacks, dodging perfectly, or parrying enemy blows.

Every spell consumes a portion of your Skyborn Might bar. If it’s empty, you can’t cast. However, you don’t need items to restore it; just keep fighting and it'll gradually fill up automatically. That said, you'll also come across certain items later that help refill this bar more quickly when needed.

Ad

Also read: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open world game?

How to switch between spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Spell switching in Wuchang isn’t as clunky as in older Souls-likes, but the process is definitely not spelled out (pun intended) in-game. You can equip up to four spells at once in your inventory, and the one listed first is your default. If you want to switch between them on the fly, just press and hold Y (on Xbox) or Triangle (on PS5), then tap RB/R1, LB/L1, or LT/L2 depending on your controller and the spell slot.

Ad

That’s it. Once you get used to this system, you’ll start naturally mixing spell casts with melee swings without needing to stop and think.

Spell upgrades and skill points

While you don’t need to level up a magic stat to use spells, it’s worth investing in Skyborn Might through the skill tree. It increases your capacity and unlocks more casting potential for higher-level spells. The good news? The game lets you respec any time, so feel free to try builds out without fear of being locked in.

Ad

This concludes our guide on spells in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Check out: Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.