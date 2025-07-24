Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the game's first main story boss. You will fight this feathered monstrosity while exploring the Worship's Rise region after you leave the Reverant Temple and make your way to the Lightzen Temple. The battle will take place in the courtyard.

This article will go over how to defeat Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Man-Eating Dhutanga will be the first major boss you face, so you won't have that many items or weapon choices to begin with. Have a few consumables for healing and equip armor pieces with high resistance to Burn buildup.

Dhutanga boss fight (Image via 505 Games)

You will have the Vorpal Blade Spell, which will come in handy, so be sure to equip it. Go through a courtyard with two feathered enemies before you can make your way to the arena where Dhutanga is.

Grab the chest from the shack on the right-hand side of the courtyard, which will give you an item that can be used to upgrade your Manna Vessel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to defeat the Master Raider - Man-eating Dhutanga boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Dhutanga boss fight second phase (Image via 505 Games)

The Master Raider - Man-eating Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can be defeated by keeping a these things in mind:

The boss has a fixed pattern of attacks. First, he will charge at you, then slam his leg on the ground, and then jump at you. Dodge them to gain shimmer so that you can use your spells.

Dhutanga will often perform a set of four to five attacks that you can dodge.

Keep yourself at a distance when he charges at you. If you have Skyborn Might, use your Vorpan Blade spell on him.

Once you take his HP down to 50 percent, run away from him as he will start the second phase by spitting out fire. He will also blast flames in your direction by hitting a bomb with his weapon, which you can dodge easily. Using spells in this stage is ideal, as you will take damage if you go close to him.

Dhutanga's attacks will be enhanced, but he will follow the same pattern as Phase 1.

Defeating Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will reward you with the Echo of Dhutanga spell, which costs 2 stacks of Skyborn Might to use and will come in handy against the next boss, Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang.

That concludes our guide to defeating Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Check out our review of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

