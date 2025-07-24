How to get the Centipede Armor Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Centipede Armor Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers stands out as one of the most reliable early-game gear options, especially if you're after high defense and resistance stats. This armor is tied directly to one of the tougher boss encounters you’ll face early on and offers strong protection against physical hits and Corruption build-up.

Here’s how to get your hands on the complete Centipede Armor Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and whether it’s worth the Red Mercury investment.

Where to find the Centipede Armor Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Beat the boss to get the set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

To unlock the Centipede set, your first task is to take down Blightweaver - Great Centipede, the final boss inside the Bandit Caves. This oversized enemy is a serious test of your reflexes early in the game and has some of the more aggressive attacking patterns you'll encounter before reaching Shu.

Now, the Centipede Armor Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers doesn’t automatically drop after you defeat Blightweaver. Instead, what the boss does is unlock access to its themed items. Once the fight is over and the Bandit Caves arc is complete, head over to the Shu Sanctuary location. You’ll now find the armor vendor offering the Centipede pieces for sale.

Just be prepared to spend a good amount of Red Mercury. The Centipede set is pricier than most early-game gear, and unless you’ve been farming or exploring thoroughly, you might not have enough for the full set right away.

Here’s the cost breakdown for the entire set:

Centipede Hood – 1230 Red Mercury

– 1230 Red Mercury Centipede Carapace – 1970 Red Mercury

– 1970 Red Mercury Centipede Leg Armor – 987 Red Mercury

– 987 Red Mercury Centipede Vambraces – 740 Red Mercury

Note: If you're under-leveled or still getting used to the game's combat, it's fine to wait until you’re around Level 30 or so. By then, the cost won’t feel as punishing.

Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

If you’re saving up for the Centipede set, farming Red Mercury should be your priority. The currency can be collected from enemies, bosses, and in the form of item drops that you can consume directly from your inventory.

These item drops often contain different compounds and can yield anything between 100 and 2000 Red Mercury, depending on rarity. A reliable early-game farming route opens up once you clear Shu Sanctum.

This concludes our guide to obtaining the Centipede Armor Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

