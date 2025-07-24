How to defeat Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an optional boss. Being a souls-like experience, the game offers a ton of challenging enemies against whom you can prove your skills, with some of them dropping a few interesting rewards. You will initially fight the Tang Palace Maid during the starting sections of the game, and she will appear as an optional fight later on.

Here's how you can defeat the Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Where to find the Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

You will initially find the Tang Palace Maid while exploring the Worship's Rise region. After you leave the Revenant Temple and reach the Buddha Cliffs shrine, head into a cavern system. Here, you will face her for the first time, and it is a standard introductory fight.

You will get the Tang Palace Maid set once you defeat her (Image via 505 Games)

The second time you fight her will be inside the Tang Emperor's Palace. Once you use the Door of Choice, you will be teleported to a new area. Keep moving down the path till you find yourself in the courtyard. Take the right path till you come across a big building with a ladder attached. This is the Music Hall, and before you do anything, make sure you go up the ladder and activate the shrine there.

The building in front of you is the Music Hall (Image via 505 Games)

Now, go back to the Music Hall and enter it. You will find the Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers waiting for you.

How to defeat the Tang Palace Maid in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Tang Palace Maid is a relatively easy option boss, unlike the Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Here's how you can beat her:

The boss will perform a combo of five attacks. You will be able to parry these. Perfectly parrying will break the stance and leave her stunned for a while.

Dodging and activating shimmer also work. If you can use that effectively, do that.

When the Tang Palace Maid stops moving, don't get too close to her. She will lunge at you and try to bite you. This does minimal damage but will leave you stunned.

Breaking the boss's stance is the easiest way to defeat the Tang Palace Maid.

You will receive the Tang Palace Maid set once you defeat her, as well as the Music Hall key that unlocks the door. Be sure to grab the chest to obtain a Lost Remains you can use to increase the potency of your Manna Vessel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

