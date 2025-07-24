5 best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The skills tree in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can be overwhelming at first glance. It branches into multiple paths covering melee combat, magic upgrades, and survivability. Hence, making the wrong choices early can leave you struggling in boss fights. To smooth out the opening hours, it helps to focus on skills that boost healing, basic survivability, and your first weapon upgrades rather than diving straight into niche abilities.

Here are five of the best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to set you up for a smoother run through its early zones and bosses.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Five best skills to unlock early

During the early game, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers throws you into tough fights with limited tools. By investing in the five skills mentioned in this article, you cover healing, mobility, and your primary weapon’s strength. These are the core pillars that will carry you through the first major bosses and zones.

Once these are secured, you’ll have the breathing room to experiment with more specialized upgrades, whether that’s leaning into spellcasting, building around Madness, or chasing advanced Disciplines for your favourite weapon.

1) First weapon upgrade

Skill tree for weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Every weapon type in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has its own mini skill tree. Unlocking the first node of your chosen weapon isn’t just a small stat bump — it often introduces the defining Discipline for that weapon’s playstyle. For example, a Longsword’s first unlock might give access to a Sword Counter, while a Spear’s might give you Aerial Bulwark.

Prioritizing this early upgrade means your primary weapon feels complete rather than basic, and it sets up your build for future skills that layer on top of it.

2) Manna Capacity

Manna Capacity's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Healing is a priority in the opening stretch of the game, and Manna Capacity directly addresses this by giving you more charges on your Manna Flask. You begin with just three flasks, which is enough for exploration but not forgiving in longer boss fights. Increasing this count lets you take more risks and survive encounters where mistakes are inevitable.

The first upgrade isn’t hidden far from your starting area. You can grab it near the Reverent Temple before facing your first major boss. The earlier you invest here, the easier it is to adapt to the game’s punishing combat.

3) Manna Potency

Head to Impetus Repository (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

More charges are helpful, but each heal restoring more health is equally important. Manna Potency increases the recovery amount per flask used. Both Capacity and Potency upgrades require items like Lost Remains or Forgotten Remembrances, which you’ll encounter along the main path or after key boss fights.

Since Shrines (where you restock flasks) are spaced out across regions, pairing more flask charges with stronger healing ensures you aren’t constantly scraping by with low health between checkpoints.

4) Alacrity

Alacrity in the list of best skills (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Dodge mechanics in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers work differently than most soulslikes, with no traditional i-frames. Alacrity fills that gap by allowing you to phase through attacks at precise moments, blending into the void briefly to avoid damage.

This skill isn’t just defensive later on; it links into certain spells and Disciplines, adding new layers to how you approach combat.

5) Vitality and Endurance

Vitality's skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

These two core attributes are closely intertwined. Vitality boosts your maximum health, while Endurance increases stamina. Both are essential for surviving Wuchang’s extended boss combos and long exploration segments. A balanced approach works best here, as upgrading health without stamina will leave you unable to dodge, while prioritizing stamina without health will make you too fragile.

Aim for a healthy mix, roughly a 1:2 focus on stamina to health in the early hours, until you’ve unlocked better defensive options like parries or higher healing potency.

