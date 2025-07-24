How to remove Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the deadliest status effects in the game. Unlike others that chip away at your health or stamina, it builds up quietly, and once it’s full, Wuchang dies instantly. A white ring slowly forms around a maroon symbol on the screen, and when it completes, it’s game over. The danger lies in its subtlety. There’s no loud warning or alert, just a slow buildup that’s easy to miss if you’re not paying close attention.

That’s why it’s important to catch it early and act fast. The only way to remove Despair is by using a specific item – carrying a few of them becomes essential, especially in certain areas of the game. This guide aims to help you cure Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to cure Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

The item you need is called the Mind Lotus Seed. When used, it completely removes the Despair status from Wuchang. You’ll typically find them while exploring Zhenwu Forest and its surrounding areas. These are part of the game’s third major biome, and the item becomes a more common drop here.

They also occasionally appear in earlier areas, but much less often. If required, you can buy Mind Lotus Seeds from Wu Gang, the merchant, for 160 Red Mercury each. It’s a high price, but it is worth it given the severity of the status effect.

Similar to other consumables like Topaz Lotus Seed, which removes Poise Break, you can have up to five of these at a time. The rest, up to 999, are stored in your account. Visiting a Shrine and entering the Dream will automatically transfer additional ones from your storage to your usable inventory.

You’ll want to keep a few on you once you start reaching areas like the Zhenwu Temple, where Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers becomes more frequent.

Best way to farm Red Mercury

Red Mercury is usually farmed by defeating enemies. Some drop compounds that grant 100–2000 Red Mercury based on rarity. You can reset enemy spawns by resting at a Shrine and entering the Dream, which also refills your health and Manna Vessels.

A reliable early-game farming spot opens after Shu Sanctum. Activate the Bandit Cave Shrine, defeat a nearby bandit (50 Mercury), then a feathered enemy (400 Mercury), and repeat the loop for quick gains.

That wraps up our guide on removing Despair in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

