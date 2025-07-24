Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the game's second major story boss. As you make your way through the desolate villages of Worship's Rise, you will be tasked with reaching the Shu Sanctum to find a cure for your Feathering. However, once you get here, you will learn that the place has fallen, with the head priest getting afflicted by the curse itself.

Ad

This article covers how to defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There are a few key requirements that you need to keep in mind if you want to make this boss fight a bit easier. After you beat Man-eating Dhutanga in the Lightzen Temple, you will be tasked with going to Shu Sanctum. On your way, you will come across a traveler called Nian Suichiang.

Ad

Trending

Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Talk with him and offer to help him. This will prompt him to give you a Bone Whistle. This item is required if you want to defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ad

Now let's go over every item you need to bring to prepare yourself for the boss fight.

Recommended weapons

Either a dual-blade, one-handed sword, or a longsword

Recommended items

Healing items such as Manna Vessels or Special Pills

Purple Camellia

Bone Whistle

Recommended spells

Infernal Flames (Optional Spell that you can pick up by exploring the theater near Shu Sanctum)

Echo of Dhutanga

Make sure to equip any armor you have that gives your Corruption resistance. If you pre-order Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you will receive the White and Night Specter armor sets, which have high resistance to Corruption.

Ad

How to defeat the Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite challenging to face, as his attacks inflict the Corruption Status effect on Wuchang. Here is how to defeat him:

The boss can stun and kill you instantly (Image via 505 Games)

As soon as you walk through the door, he will either hurl a Spear at you or jump at you. Dodge these attacks to gain Shimmer.

Do not use the Bone Whistle as soon as you go in, as it will call Nian Suichiang. You will need to save it for the second phase.

Lu Bingzhang is extremely mobile and will jump around the arena. Watch out for his spear and jump attacks.

You can use Echo of Dhutanga when he jumps. If you time it correctly, he will suffer a poise break and will be left stunned.

Watch out when he charges at you, as he will grab you and keep damaging you.

Use Purple Camellias to clear Corruption.

He can summon Corruption attacks from the ground, but he will be left vulnerable while casting them.

Call in Nian Suichiang during the second phase when Lu Bingzhang will become more aggressive, as it will allow your NPC comrade to tank his attacks.

Defeating Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will give you the Echo of Lu Bingzhang spell, which allows you to hurl a spear that deals Feathering Damage, similar to the priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.