Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the game's second major story boss. As you make your way through the desolate villages of Worship's Rise, you will be tasked with reaching the Shu Sanctum to find a cure for your Feathering. However, once you get here, you will learn that the place has fallen, with the head priest getting afflicted by the curse itself.
This article covers how to defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
How to beat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
There are a few key requirements that you need to keep in mind if you want to make this boss fight a bit easier. After you beat Man-eating Dhutanga in the Lightzen Temple, you will be tasked with going to Shu Sanctum. On your way, you will come across a traveler called Nian Suichiang.
Talk with him and offer to help him. This will prompt him to give you a Bone Whistle. This item is required if you want to defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Now let's go over every item you need to bring to prepare yourself for the boss fight.
Recommended weapons
- Either a dual-blade, one-handed sword, or a longsword
Recommended items
- Healing items such as Manna Vessels or Special Pills
- Purple Camellia
- Bone Whistle
Recommended spells
- Infernal Flames (Optional Spell that you can pick up by exploring the theater near Shu Sanctum)
- Echo of Dhutanga
Make sure to equip any armor you have that gives your Corruption resistance. If you pre-order Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you will receive the White and Night Specter armor sets, which have high resistance to Corruption.
How to defeat the Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite challenging to face, as his attacks inflict the Corruption Status effect on Wuchang. Here is how to defeat him:
- As soon as you walk through the door, he will either hurl a Spear at you or jump at you. Dodge these attacks to gain Shimmer.
- Do not use the Bone Whistle as soon as you go in, as it will call Nian Suichiang. You will need to save it for the second phase.
- Lu Bingzhang is extremely mobile and will jump around the arena. Watch out for his spear and jump attacks.
- You can use Echo of Dhutanga when he jumps. If you time it correctly, he will suffer a poise break and will be left stunned.
- Watch out when he charges at you, as he will grab you and keep damaging you.
- Use Purple Camellias to clear Corruption.
- He can summon Corruption attacks from the ground, but he will be left vulnerable while casting them.
- Call in Nian Suichiang during the second phase when Lu Bingzhang will become more aggressive, as it will allow your NPC comrade to tank his attacks.
Defeating Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will give you the Echo of Lu Bingzhang spell, which allows you to hurl a spear that deals Feathering Damage, similar to the priest.
