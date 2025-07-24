How much GB is Killing Floor 3? Download size explored

Killing Floor 3, the latest entry in the survival horror franchise, has a relatively small download size compared to most modern titles. Now that the game has officially launched, you might be wondering how much space it will take on your system, and you’ve come to the right place.

The game is available on major platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store). However, it will not be released for last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This article provides the download sizes for Killing Floor 3 across all supported platforms.

Killing Floor 3: Download sizes for all platforms

Killing Floor 3 features a relatively modest download size compared to many modern titles:

PC (Steam): 19.8 GB

19.8 GB PC (Epic Games Store): 20 GB

KF3 Year 1 roadmap (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

As for the console versions, we are currently unaware of the exact download sizes. We’ll update this article once that information becomes available. Until then, you can expect them to be roughly similar to the PC version.

With a relatively small download size, you should be able to install the game quickly, though actual download times will depend on your internet speed.

Killing Floor 3 Year 1 roadmap

The developers of Killing Floor 3 have unveiled the Year 1 roadmap, outlining key content updates that players can expect during the game's first year.

The first major post-launch update, titled the Rearmament Update, will introduce:

Three new weapons with mods

with mods Perk and Specialist decoupling

Quality-of-life improvements

Performance enhancements

And more

New weapons in the Rearmament Update:

M14 EBR Mod 0 – A semi-automatic marksman rifle featuring four new mods

– A semi-automatic marksman rifle featuring four new mods MKR-350 Assault Rifle – A fully automatic rifle, also with four new mods

– A fully automatic rifle, also with four new mods Streik Dual Defender Shotgun – A double-barrel shotgun equipped with three new mods

Upcoming seasons:

Season 2 (Planned for 2025):

Will introduce a new Specialist called DJ Scully, a new map (Prison), a new Zed (enemy type), additional weapons, and a new assignment campaign with rewards.

Season 3 (Planned for 2026):

Will feature a new map (Research Base), new weapons and mods, a new enemy, and another assignment campaign with rewards.

Season 4 (Also planned for 2026):

Will bring in a new Perk called Gunslinger, a new map, a new boss, more weapons and mods, and a fresh assignment campaign with rewards.

Overall, the roadmap looks promising, with substantial content lined up to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging throughout the first year and beyond.

That covers everything you need to know about the future content and download sizes for Killing Floor 3.

