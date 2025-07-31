Battlefield 6 is bringing brand new Kinesthetic Combat System, how does it work?

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal has officially taken place, showcasing a mix of new and returning features that players can expect from the upcoming title, and one of the standout additions is the brand-new, game-changing Kinesthetic Combat System. This feature has the potential to redefine gameplay by introducing a wide range of tactical opportunities, making the overall experience more immersive and realistic.In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Kinesthetic Combat System and explore everything currently known about its benefits in Battlefield 6.The new innovative Kinesthetic Combat System in Battlefield 6 explainedThe Kinesthetic Combat System is an innovative addition to Battlefield 6 that promises to redefine both movement and gunplay. This feature grants players an unmatched level of mobility and tactical versatility, significantly altering how the game is played.One of its key elements is the ability to drag and revive teammates. This mechanic adds a layer of realism by allowing players to pull downed or injured allies out of danger before reviving them in a safer location. This feature can bring a more immersive, battlefield-like experience.Another major advantage is the ability to mount weapons against walls, which enables players to reduce recoil. This will be especially useful for LMGs and other high-recoil weapons, allowing for more controlled and precise long-range engagements.Players will also be able to crouch-run, lean, and peek around corners and covers, adding further depth to movement and tactical play.As of now, these are the primary details revealed about the Kinesthetic Combat System. More information may be shared in future updates, and this article will be updated accordingly as new features or improvements are confirmed.Apart from the Kinesthetic Combat System, Battlefield 6 will bring back several returning features such as the Class system, tactical destruction, Portals, and more.Another major highlight is the Open Beta, which was confirmed during the multiplayer reveal. The Beta will be Battlefield’s largest yet and will take place in two phases:Phase 1:August 9 to August 10, 2025Phase 2: August 14 to August 17, 2025Additionally, the developers have officially announced the game’s release date, which is set for October 10, 2025.As for pricing, that has also been revealed:PCStandard Edition:$69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99Phantom Edition:$99.99 / €99.99 / £89.99PlayStation 5 &amp; Xbox Series X|SStandard Edition:$69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99Phantom Edition:$99.99 / €109.99 / £99.99That covers everything you need to know about how the Kinesthetic Combat System will function in Battlefield 6.