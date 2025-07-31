The Battlefield 6 release date and multiplayer gameplay have been officially revealed. The trailer has already sparked massive hype within the community, with many new and returning elements worth discussing. As a result, gamers may wonder how to pre-order the title.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Battlefield 6.
Where and how to pre-order Battlefield 6
Currently, Battlefield 6 is only available for pre-order on PC via Steam. Interestingly, it is not even listed for pre-order on the official EA website yet. Additionally, the game is not available for pre-orders on consoles, at least for now.
Here’s how to pre-order the title on Steam:
- Go to the official Steam page for Battlefield 6.
- Scroll down until you see the option to pre-order.
- Choose your preferred edition: Standard Edition or Phantom Edition.
- Click the green “Add to Cart” option and proceed to payment.
Once the payment is done, the game will appear in your Steam Library. However, note that you can't play the game until its official launch on October 10, 2025.
Here is the pricing of the PC version as listed on Steam:
- Standard Edition: $69.99 / €69.99
- Phantom Edition: $99.99 / €99.99
It’s worth noting that while the game costs the same in USD across all platforms, the Euro pricing is higher on consoles. Here are the expected prices on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S:
- Standard Edition: $69.99 / €79.99
- Phantom Edition: $99.99 / €109.99
For now, it's unclear what's included in the Standard and Phantom variants. But based on previous titles, the former will likely include only the base game, while the Phantom Edition could have additional content and cosmetic items. Although there's no mention of early access on Steam yet, it's likely pre-orders will grant early playtime.
That’s all we currently know about pre-ordering the game. This article will be updated once more information regarding other platforms is available.
