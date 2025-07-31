Battlefield 6 release date officially revealed

Battlefield 6 hype is at an all-time high after the cinematic reveal trailer and months of hands-on playtests through Battlefield Labs. Now, EA has dropped its official multiplayer reveal trailer and confirmed release date. The trailer also offers a deeper look into the game's setting, tone, and features, which appear to be the franchise's biggest step forward.

On that note, here’s a brief of everything we know about Battlefield 6's release.

When is Battlefield 6 releasing?

Battlefield 6 is officially releasing on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The standard edition will be priced at $69.99 for PC, which matches EA CEO Andrew Wilson's promise of not increasing prices for the base version.

Battlefield 6 is set in the year 2027, where a global crisis unfolds after a major political assassination shakes worldwide stability. Several European countries broke away from NATO, leaving the United States and only a handful of allies scrambling to respond. A heavily armed private military group known as PAX ARMATA has emerged and is backed by some of the most advanced technology known to man.

The game will bring back many fan-favorite features such as Class Systems and Portals. There's also a brand-new Kinesthetic Combat System that would introduce an even smoother movement and tighter gunplay experience than before. There will be both a single-player campaign and multiplayer mode at launch. The multiplayer mode will feature various large-scale battles and maps.

That’s everything you need to know about the game's release. So far, fans seem more hyped for this entry than Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which is also launching in October 2025. With both games going head-to-head this fall, it will be interesting to see which one reigns as the biggest FPS title this year.

