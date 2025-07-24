  • home icon
  EA accidentally leaked Battlefield 6 release date, and it's sooner than you expected

EA accidentally leaked Battlefield 6 release date, and it's sooner than you expected

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:32 GMT
Battlefield 6 release date accidentally leaked (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 release date accidentally leaked (Image via EA)

EA has finally broken the ice by officially revealing Battlefield 6 and, perhaps unintentionally, its release date. The developers had kept everything tightly under wraps, not even disclosing the game’s name until July 22, 2025. But now, the title is confirmed, and the reveal trailer is here.

In my opinion, the reveal trailer was absolute cinema. It delivered the quintessential Battlefield experience with stunning cinematics, impressive destruction levels, and varied combat scenarios. Everything hit the mark.

While the official release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, a seemingly accidental reveal may have given us a strong hint. There's a high chance that Battlefield 6 could arrive sooner than expected.

This article will explore the leaked information that may have revealed the game's launch date.

The "Legal Disclaimers" page may have accidentally leaked the release date of Battlefield 6

The Legal Disclaimers page, which was quickly taken down, now returns a 404 error. However, before its removal, the page had already gone viral. It was a legal disclaimer for the Standard Edition of Battlefield 6, outlining details about pre-order content, promotional offers, and more.

What stood out was an accidental reveal, the expiration date of the promotional offer, listed as October 10, 2025.

This expiration date strongly suggests that Battlefield 6 could potentially release on or before October 10, 2025. Why, you may wonder? Because promotional pre-order offers typically end when a game launches, either on the same day or just before. The fact that EA quickly removed the page after only strengthens the speculation that this could be the intended release window.

The exact line from the page read:

"This promotional offer expires October 10, 2025. Code expires October 10, 2025."

This leak was likely unintentional, but it gives us reason to believe that a release in October is highly probable. Even if the game doesn’t launch exactly on October 10, a release sometime during that month now feels very likely.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation, so it’s best to stay patient and wait. The good news is that the latest reveal trailer confirmed a Multiplayer reveal is planned for July 31, 2025, and players can now wishlist the game on their preferred platforms.

Additionally, recent leaks suggest that an Open Beta may go live shortly after the Multiplayer reveal. So, stay tuned for more updates.

Animesh Talukdar

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
