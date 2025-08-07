How to unlock ABR A1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 07, 2025 16:04 GMT
Exploring the unlock criteria for the ABR A1 assault rifle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)
The ABR A1 is a new assault rifle introduced in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 5 update. While the name may be different, veteran players will easily recognize it as the AUG, a popular weapon from the Call of Duty series. In its initial form, the assault rifle features a burst-fire mode, but it can be converted into a fully automatic weapon after unlocking a specific fire mod and equipping it.

This article will cover how to unlock the ABR A1 assault rifle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.

How to get the ABR A1 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The ABR A1 assault rifle can be unlocked as a free reward through the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass. It is listed as a High Value Target (HVT) reward on Page 6 of the Battle Pass.

In case you're new to the Battle Pass system, here’s a quick overview. The Pass is structured into multiple pages, each containing several tiered rewards and one HVT reward. The HVT acts as the ultimate reward for that specific page. To unlock it, you must first claim all the other rewards on that page.

In this case, the ABR A1 is the HVT on Page 6, and it’s free for all players, regardless of whether you have purchased the Battle Pass or not. As long as you complete all the tiers on Page 6, you’ll be able to get your hands on the assault rifle.

About the ABR A1 assault rifle in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The ABR A1 assault rifle features a three-round burst fire mode in its base version, offering solid power and excellent handling. While the weapon's recoil does require some practice, it's primarily vertical, making it relatively easy to control with a bit of experience.

The burst fire performance is exceptional, so quick that it almost feels like a fully automatic weapon, with only a minimal pause between bursts. Thanks to its high damage output and great handling, the ABR A1 excels in medium-range engagements.

This weapon is also highly versatile. With the right attachment setup, it can become a lethal option capable of holding its own in nearly any combat scenario. As you level up the gun, you’ll unlock a specific fire mod that allows you to convert it into a fully automatic rifle. Additionally, the base version comes equipped with an integrated scope, giving players an added advantage from the start.

Weapon overview:

  • Unlock Level: 43
  • Starting Magazines: 3
  • Magazine Size: 30 rounds
  • Mastery Badges: Yes
  • Attachment Slots: Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Underbarrel, Magazine, Rear Grip, Stock, Laser, Fire Mods
  • Customize Options: Skins, Camos and Reticle Unlocks (MP, ZM, WZ), Accessories (1), Decals (1), Stickers (3).

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar





bell-icon Manage notifications