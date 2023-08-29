9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 and MW2 unlock guide

Call of Duty will be receiving the usual mid-season update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on all platforms. This update will be available on August 30, 2023, at 9 am PT. The Season 05 Reloaded update will bring the usual patches and additions that players have come to expect by now. This time around, you will be treated to new Operators, game modes, and weapons.

One of the latest additions to the weapons department in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will expand on the selection of pistols and sidearms that are present in the game. The latest gun is called the 9mm Daemon, and here is how to unlock it.

Unlocking the 9mm Daemon for use in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Players who want to unlock the 9mm Daemon to add to their collection of sidearms in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will need to use up some tokens in the Battle Pass. This gun is part of the Sector E0 in Season 05 Reloaded.

Those who have looked at the Battle Pass prior to the mid-season update might have noticed that there is an area marked as classified. This is where the new gun is being kept hidden.

Before gaining access to Sector E0, you need to complete one of the adjacent sectors, namely E2, E3, E5, or E13. If you haven't finished any of these sectors, there is still time to do so before the mid-season update drops. If any of these have already been unlocked, then go ahead and jump straight into acquiring the Daemon 9mm once Season 05 Reloaded goes live.

Aside from the Daemon 9mm, this particular sector also holds two other new weapons and two 30-minute Double Weapon XP Tokens. The first reward that can be unlocked in Sector E0 is the latest melee weapon, the pickaxe, which can be acquired by getting 15 melee kills against other Operators.

After this, go ahead and unlock one of the two Double Weapon XP Tokens. Once that is done, you can finally go to work on completing the prerequisite challenge to unlocking the 9mm Daemon for use in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ.

The challenge is to get 15 headshots on other Operators using pistols only. Upon completing this challenge, you'll be able to enjoy the newest pistol available in the game.

Once you are done with this, you should keep going and take the time to unlock the latest submachine gun, the Lachmann Shroud, which is located in the same sector as the 9mm Daemon. It will come after the second Double Weapon XP Token and should take a little time to complete.