Who won $150,000 World Series of Warzone NA stage 2?

NA's World Series of Warzone (WSoW) stage 2 concluded on July 20, 2023, with a team composed of TOMMEY, Almond, and Newbz bagging the first prize, along with $30,000 out of the $150,000 prize pool. Valiantly fighting through a series of six matches, the trio did their best to hold off every other rival and claim their spot on the top rung of the leaderboard.
Close behind them, Team OMiT Adrian, Aydan & Rated bagged second place with a $21,000 prize. And finally, Team bbreadman, Lymax & JoeWo secured the third position, with $15,000. All the teams within the top 15 from the WSoW leaderboards across regional qualifiers will secure their spots for the upcoming World Finals.
World Series of Warzone $150,000 NA stage 2 full result
The World Series of Warzone is undoubtedly the best stage for all CoD enthusiasts to compete for, and put up a display of their skill and talents in the game. The Regional Qualifiers for NA have indeed provided some of the most promising results and displays of young talents across the region.
With the conclusion of events last night, let us take a look at the leaderboard of the 25 teams who fiercely competed through the entirety of WSoW NA Stage 2:
With a $1,50,000 prize pool, a lot was at stake throughout the tournament for the competitors. As they fought through the intense series of six, some cracked under the pressure, while others thrived and made the best out of it.
Other news
On other fronts, Activision Blizzard made a fantastic promotional offer with Prime Gaming to celebrate the ongoing World Series of Warzone. Prime Gaming's latest venture includes the Rat Pack Bundle for Warzone 2 and MW2. Players can claim it for free by simply connecting their Amazon Prime and CoD accounts.
The Rat Pack Bundle available through Prime Gaming offers the following items:
- Cheesy - Reyes Operator Skin
- Spicy Meatballs - Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint
- Cheesin' - Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint
- You're a Rat - Sticker
- Fit for a Ghost - Calling Card
- Rat Pack - Loading Screen
- Gotcha - Emblem
- Double XP: 1 hour
- Double Weapon XP: 1 Hour
This is a great move by Activision Blizzard to garner viewership for the WSoW as well as provide players with freebies within the game.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more exciting news about Call of Duty and other games.