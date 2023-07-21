Call of Duty

Who won $150,000 World Series of Warzone NA stage 2?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 21, 2023 18:23 IST
World Series of Warzone NA stage 2 winners (Image via Twitter.com/Tommey)
World Series of Warzone NA stage 2 winners (Image via Twitter.com/Tommey)

NA's World Series of Warzone (WSoW) stage 2 concluded on July 20, 2023, with a team composed of TOMMEY, Almond, and Newbz bagging the first prize, along with $30,000 out of the $150,000 prize pool. Valiantly fighting through a series of six matches, the trio did their best to hold off every other rival and claim their spot on the top rung of the leaderboard.

Close behind them, Team OMiT Adrian, Aydan & Rated bagged second place with a $21,000 prize. And finally, Team bbreadman, Lymax & JoeWo secured the third position, with $15,000. All the teams within the top 15 from the WSoW leaderboards across regional qualifiers will secure their spots for the upcoming World Finals.

World Series of Warzone $150,000 NA stage 2 full result

The World Series of Warzone is undoubtedly the best stage for all CoD enthusiasts to compete for, and put up a display of their skill and talents in the game. The Regional Qualifiers for NA have indeed provided some of the most promising results and displays of young talents across the region.

With the conclusion of events last night, let us take a look at the leaderboard of the 25 teams who fiercely competed through the entirety of WSoW NA Stage 2:

RankTeamScorePrize
FirstTOMMEY, Almond & Newbz140.4*$30,000
SecondOMiT Adrian, Aydan & Rated102.4$21,000
Thirdbbreadman, Lymax & JoeWo102.2$16,000
Fourthskullface, soka & OMiT Mayappo101.8$13,000
FifthpicNICK, Nickool & ShadowWag101.2$10,000
SixthEnvader, Huntisity & Sway96.8$8,000
SeventhVonbot, Dongy & Knofoe96.2*$7,000
EighthEbatez, zSmit & Djmas94.0$6,000
NinthaHTracT-, iSmixie & Flxnked92.4*$5,000
10thSuperEvan, zColorss & FaZe Doozy80.2*$4,500
11thBiffle, Shifty & OMiT Sage77.6$4,000
12thClutchBelk, ZLaner & Destroy74.6$3,500
13thOMiT Tenux-, Jtecc & elolam69.0$3,000
14thFinessen, Braxtvn & Empathy64.8$2,750
15thScriptehh, Sherro & Little J63.6$2,500
16thyeet, FutureHasGame & Bonq63.4$2,250
17thReedr, Authorized & Luvey62.6$2,000
18thIntechs, BuLieVe & blaztcitys61.6$1,750
19thJCBABY, OakBoi & AlmightyTJ60.4$1,500
20thStrixy, ttv jonnybro23 & HeycHocoLaTe60.2$1,250
21stTappa, Natedoggbeast & FadezIV59.2$1,000
22ndSulitify, EmRias & XenoN58.4$1,000
23rdHusKerrs, UnRationaL & User6922006658.0$1,000
24thinno, ClassicPain & Zepti56.4$1,000
25thprospect, OMiT Otter & ForeignJase54.8$1,000

With a $1,50,000 prize pool, a lot was at stake throughout the tournament for the competitors. As they fought through the intense series of six, some cracked under the pressure, while others thrived and made the best out of it.

Other news

On other fronts, Activision Blizzard made a fantastic promotional offer with Prime Gaming to celebrate the ongoing World Series of Warzone. Prime Gaming's latest venture includes the Rat Pack Bundle for Warzone 2 and MW2. Players can claim it for free by simply connecting their Amazon Prime and CoD accounts.

The Rat Pack Bundle available through Prime Gaming offers the following items:

  1. Cheesy - Reyes Operator Skin
  2. Spicy Meatballs - Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint
  3. Cheesin' - Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint
  4. You're a Rat - Sticker
  5. Fit for a Ghost - Calling Card
  6. Rat Pack - Loading Screen
  7. Gotcha - Emblem
  8. Double XP: 1 hour
  9. Double Weapon XP: 1 Hour

This is a great move by Activision Blizzard to garner viewership for the WSoW as well as provide players with freebies within the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more exciting news about Call of Duty and other games.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...