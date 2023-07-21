Who won $150,000 World Series of Warzone NA stage 2?

NA's World Series of Warzone (WSoW) stage 2 concluded on July 20, 2023, with a team composed of TOMMEY, Almond, and Newbz bagging the first prize, along with $30,000 out of the $150,000 prize pool. Valiantly fighting through a series of six matches, the trio did their best to hold off every other rival and claim their spot on the top rung of the leaderboard.

Close behind them, Team OMiT Adrian, Aydan & Rated bagged second place with a $21,000 prize. And finally, Team bbreadman, Lymax & JoeWo secured the third position, with $15,000. All the teams within the top 15 from the WSoW leaderboards across regional qualifiers will secure their spots for the upcoming World Finals.

World Series of Warzone $150,000 NA stage 2 full result

The World Series of Warzone is undoubtedly the best stage for all CoD enthusiasts to compete for, and put up a display of their skill and talents in the game. The Regional Qualifiers for NA have indeed provided some of the most promising results and displays of young talents across the region.

With the conclusion of events last night, let us take a look at the leaderboard of the 25 teams who fiercely competed through the entirety of WSoW NA Stage 2:

Rank Team Score Prize First TOMMEY, Almond & Newbz 140.4* $30,000 Second OMiT Adrian, Aydan & Rated 102.4 $21,000 Third bbreadman, Lymax & JoeWo 102.2 $16,000 Fourth skullface, soka & OMiT Mayappo 101.8 $13,000 Fifth picNICK, Nickool & ShadowWag 101.2 $10,000 Sixth Envader, Huntisity & Sway 96.8 $8,000 Seventh Vonbot, Dongy & Knofoe 96.2* $7,000 Eighth Ebatez, zSmit & Djmas 94.0 $6,000 Ninth aHTracT-, iSmixie & Flxnked 92.4* $5,000 10th SuperEvan, zColorss & FaZe Doozy 80.2* $4,500 11th Biffle, Shifty & OMiT Sage 77.6 $4,000 12th ClutchBelk, ZLaner & Destroy 74.6 $3,500 13th OMiT Tenux-, Jtecc & elolam 69.0 $3,000 14th Finessen, Braxtvn & Empathy 64.8 $2,750 15th Scriptehh, Sherro & Little J 63.6 $2,500 16th yeet, FutureHasGame & Bonq 63.4 $2,250 17th Reedr, Authorized & Luvey 62.6 $2,000 18th Intechs, BuLieVe & blaztcitys 61.6 $1,750 19th JCBABY, OakBoi & AlmightyTJ 60.4 $1,500 20th Strixy, ttv jonnybro23 & HeycHocoLaTe 60.2 $1,250 21st Tappa, Natedoggbeast & FadezIV 59.2 $1,000 22nd Sulitify, EmRias & XenoN 58.4 $1,000 23rd HusKerrs, UnRationaL & User69220066 58.0 $1,000 24th inno, ClassicPain & Zepti 56.4 $1,000 25th prospect, OMiT Otter & ForeignJase 54.8 $1,000

With a $1,50,000 prize pool, a lot was at stake throughout the tournament for the competitors. As they fought through the intense series of six, some cracked under the pressure, while others thrived and made the best out of it.

On other fronts, Activision Blizzard made a fantastic promotional offer with Prime Gaming to celebrate the ongoing World Series of Warzone. Prime Gaming's latest venture includes the Rat Pack Bundle for Warzone 2 and MW2. Players can claim it for free by simply connecting their Amazon Prime and CoD accounts.

The Rat Pack Bundle available through Prime Gaming offers the following items:

Cheesy - Reyes Operator Skin Spicy Meatballs - Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint Cheesin' - Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint You're a Rat - Sticker Fit for a Ghost - Calling Card Rat Pack - Loading Screen Gotcha - Emblem Double XP: 1 hour Double Weapon XP: 1 Hour

This is a great move by Activision Blizzard to garner viewership for the WSoW as well as provide players with freebies within the game.

