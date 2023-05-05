Preparations are underway for the World Series of Warzone 2023, which is set to be the world's first live, in-person event with up to $1.2 million in awards. The Stage I Open on GameBattles is fast approaching, and players worldwide are gearing up for the event. This exciting competition will offer players the chance to battle it out for a spot in the Global Final in June, and you can watch it all unfold live on the official Call of Duty channel.

Streaming Details and Tournament Schedule for World Series of Warzone 2023

Competition format and schedule 2023 (Image via Activision)

To participate in the competition, Trios simply need to sign up on the GameBattles platform and track their progress using the World Series of Warzone In-Game Open Leaderboard, which will be launched during Season 3.

On June 23rd, the tournament begins, so you can cheer your favorite team all the way to the cup. The World Series of Warzone is about to change esports forever with the inaugural draft on June 22nd.

The tournament has a multi-stage format, with the first stage taking place from April 28 to April 30. Only the top 50 trios from each region will progress to the qualifiers round, where they will compete in a special five-map custom lobby series using the WSOW scoring system. If you are unfamiliar with the changes in the WSOW scoring system, it works so that players are awarded points for each elimination they achieve. The number of points they earn is then multiplied by their placement in the match to get their final score.

The higher the placement, the higher the multiplier, where the prize pool can be increased according to player positions.

1st place receives a 2x point multiplier

2nd-5th place earns a 1.8x multiplier

6th-10th place earns a 1.6x multiplier

11th-20th place earns a 1.4x multiplier

21st-35th place earns a 1.2x multiplier

36th-50th place earns a 1x multiplier.

Scoring stats for Season 2023 (Image via Activision)

In the second stage, the 25 best trios from the first stage will join 25 invited trios from Activision to compete in the finals at the end of May. The remaining 25 trios will compete in the Stage 2 qualifiers for another chance to advance. The top 15 trios from each regional final in Stage 2 will earn a place in the World Series of Warzone global finals, which will be held in September. In the last chance qualifiers in July, the bottom 35 trios will fight alongside 15 invited trios from Activision, with the top four trios qualifying for the global finals.

After establishing the top four trios, a special wildcard match will be held to determine the final regional qualification spots for the global finals. Both World Series of Warzone stage finals offer a $150,000 tournament prize for each region, and the finale will be streamed on the official COD channel. Overall, the tournament promises to be an exciting and competitive event for both Warzone players and fans alike.

