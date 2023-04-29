Warzone 2 developers disable Bomb Drones in World Series of Warzone over spawn issues

The World Series of Warzone (WSOW), a major worldwide competition in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, has begun. Three players must form a squad and fight across Al Mazrah to inscribe their names in the Call of Duty champion's history book and take home a million-dollar prize. WSOW has been added to the current playlist, and everyone has an equal opportunity to compete in the event.

Regarding the competitive situation, the matches should start without any problems. Unfortunately, numerous bugs have surfaced, but developers have responded quickly by delivering small hotfixes. One such bug has to do with Bomb Drones, which we will describe in this article.

Developers address Warzone 2 bomb drone issue by disabling them in World Series of Warzone

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We've disabled Bomb Drones in World Series of Warzone Trios while we investigate an issue related to their spawn rate.

The World Series of Warzone's Stage 1 in-game open began on April 28 and will last for two days. Meanwhile, players from all over the world can take part in the tournament by forming a trio. However, an issue reported by many players compelled the developers to remove the Bomb Drones from the game.

Bomb Drones have always been controversial and were often removed from the title. In the World Series of Warzone Open Tournament, Bomb Drones' spawning rate increased spontaneously, making it impossible for players to compete fairly. The developers quickly took action by disabling the Bomb Drones completely from the WSOW trio.

Previous issues that have been resolved in WSOW trios

Raven Software @RavenSoftware 🛠️ We've released several fixes to address issues in World Series of Warzone Trios.



• Teams that lost matches and incorrectly placed 155th

• UAV Killstreaks not activating

• Stronghold objectives not tracking



We've also added WSOW Trios to the Battle Royale Playlist section.

After Stage 1 began, players encountered further issues in Warzone 2. The most significant of them was that teams that did not win were placed in last place, 155th, instead of their true place.

Another issue had to do with UAV Killstreaks not activating. This is one of the most critical killstreaks in Warzone 2 since it discloses the locations of all adversaries.

Finally, Stronghold objectives were not being tracked, preventing teams from accessing their loadout after defusing the bomb in the Stronghold building.

The problems occurred during the practice period, so the games were not recorded. However, the developers quickly addressed all of the above issues by releasing a small patch on April 28.

