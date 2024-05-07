More than a month since Warzone Mobile's global launch, Activision continues to address the optimization issues in the newest handheld Call of Duty. On May 6, 2024, the first weekly update for Season 3 Reloaded, which included minor changes and quality-of-life updates, went live.

This article looks into the Warzone Mobile Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, featuring bug fixes, device issues, and weapon and Operator resolution, among many others.

Warzone Mobile Season 3 Reloaded May 6 patch notes

Here are all the changes in this week's Warzone Mobile Season 3 Reloaded update:

Graphics and Performance

Reduced the time it takes for shaders to compile so players can start a match faster.

Fixed a bug that caused preview images of some operators to appear at low resolution.

Enabled robust buffer access for specific Xclipse GPU chips for better performance

Addressed specific iPhone X crashes

Gameplay

Fixed a bug that caused the names of districts in Verdansk and Rebirth Island to be blurred on the map during the initial drop at the beginning of a match.

Fixed a bug that caused a player’s active operator in-match to change if they left and rejoined the same match.

Fixed a bug with the JAK Glassless Optic which caused no blue dot to be shown in ADS.

The Yellow Bunny operator skin for Raptor doesn't hold invisible weapons in the main menu

Fixed various weapon model presets that displayed with low-resolution issues

Notably, no weapon and Operator changes were made in the recent update. Meanwhile, the highly requested 120 FOV feature, which was reportedly coming to the game in-season, isn't available on this week's patch yet. However, the team ensured players that the feature is on its way to the title.

Warzone Mobile Season 3 Reloaded was launched on May 1, 2024, alongside the mid-season update in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The new patch offers plenty of content for players to enjoy, including the Golden Week event and High Voltage Limited Time Mode.

This covers everything you need to know for this week's patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.