"Last status of CoD" - Warzone and MW3 players are divided over goofy Operator bundles

In light of the frequent release of new Operator bundles like the recently introduced Wubz and Friendz bundle, which offers four unique Operator skins in Warzone and MW3, a discussion has emerged on the Warzone subreddit initiated by user u/BattuMan, who captioned it:

''Last Status of COD''.

The user further argued that the game seems to be losing its identity, as developers focus on releasing new bundles daily while persisting issues such as cheating and server problems remain unresolved.

Many users have joined the discussion, expressing their views and opinions, which elicited mixed reactions, although mostly positive. One user named u/xthecerto4 suggested that the funds generated from these bundles should be used to improve servers and stated that the games feel "inconsistent".

Another user named u/BasedGodProdigyuser argued that since it's just a video game, realism shouldn't be a primary concern. However, this viewpoint was countered by a user named u/HardlyRecursive, who sarcastically remarked:

"Next update bullets will zig zag and then turn into kittens cuz not real life"

Another user named u/Big-Routine222 mentioned that as long as people spend money, they will release more such bundles.

One user named u/MightGuy420x criticized the current bundles, describing them as "goofy". However, later defended the game against accusations of being full of cheaters, saying:

"I play a lot and have barely ran into many cheaters. The only time I've ran into cheaters is at the beginning and closer to the end of each battle pass"

However, many users are loving the new bundles. For example, one user named u/twaggle stated that the last few weeks have seen the best store releases since WZ 2 came out, expressing their satisfaction by saying:

"I’ve been loving it."

Another user named u/sl0an1 agreed, mentioning how quickly they purchased the Wubz and Friendz bundle, faster than ever before.

Most CoD fans are not against the release of new goofy bundles in Warzone and MW3

By analyzing various community comments, it becomes evident that some individuals oppose developers introducing new bundles, instead preferring in-game issues be addressed. However, the majority of users have shown positive reactions, expressing their enjoyment of the new skins and supporting frequent bundle releases.

In Call of Duty, bundles are solely visually appealing and do not offer any pay-to-win features. The introduction of new bundles attracts players, as different players have varied preferences. For example, the recent Wubz and Friendz bundle draws inspiration from the popular Teletubbies television show characters, appealing to players who have fond memories of the series. These players may be inclined to purchase the bundle to incorporate these nostalgic skins into their matches.

