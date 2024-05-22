"Why remove Ashika Island": Warzone fans are divided over the removal of the Resurgence map

Call of Duty announced yesterday that the Resurgence map Ashika Island will be permanently removed from Warzone. Players will be able to play the map till May 23. On their X post, Raven Software has revealed that this decision has been made to focus on a playlist that delivers the best player experience. While this decision was announced yesterday, some part of the community was clearly not happy with it. u/tearsofthekingdom started a thread on Reddit and stated:

"Seriously, why can't we have nice things? Guys, more maps = a better gaming experience, why remove Ashika Island when you can just slap it in rotation with the other maps?"

The user explained that they personally don't like Ashika Island at all. However, be it Ashika Island or Vondel, no one minds playing Resurgence maps in rotation, and this also adds variety to the gameplay.

CoD fans argue over Ashika Island removal in Warzone (Image via Reddit)

While some part of the community agreed with the original poster's argument, some users also believed exactly the opposite. u/ -_iSympathetic_- stated that if they remove Ashika Island now, they can release the same map a few seasons later as a "new" one. It's not the first time that we have seen something like this as well. Rebirth Island was also removed from the game and it was later added as a massive content update.

Another user also explained that if file size is the concern, a map itself is often not as big as what people actually believe. They further stated:

"Ashika is probably my least favorite Resurgence map, but I would still always play it when it came up in rotation. It's still a map I can enjoy, even if I think the other 3 are better. To be fair, ANY map gets stale to me if it's forced upon you as the only available map (yes, Rebirth and Co included)."

Comment byu/tearsofthekingodm from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

While most of the users agreed with the OP, some felt differently. One user mocked the post and stated:

"More map equals better experience is an equation existing only in your head"

Another user also explained that Activision has all the data that they need, and they can see which map has the most engagement. Based on that they have removed Ashika Island because keeping a map in a game is actually investing a lot of resources.

Comment byu/tearsofthekingodm from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

u/TheTimeIsChow commented:

"The overwhelming majority is okay with it going away...so why continue to support it? Just because? Just to have another map?"

Will Ashika Island return to Warzone?

Given the latest announcement from Activision, Ashika Island will not return to Warzone for now. However, previously Call of Duty has brought back old maps in Warzone. From Fortune's Keep to Rebirth Island, we have seen two fan-favorite Resurgence maps returning in the CoD battle royale. Hence, there is a chance that Activision might think about returning the map or a remastered version of it.

