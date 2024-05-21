Call of Duty is removing Ashika Island forever from Warzone

Raven Software, one of the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone, took to X and announced its plan to permanently remove Ashika Island from Warzone. The map was initially introduced in February 2023, primarily developed by High Moon Studios, a developer currently owned by Activision.

While the map was designed for Resurgence and DMZ modes, the decision has been made to remove it from the game entirely. This article will delve into the reasons behind this decision and detail when players can expect to enjoy their last moments with Ashika Island in Warzone.

Why Ashika Island is being removed from Call of Duty Warzone

According to the post, Raven Software has made this decision to deliver a better and more engaging player experience. It will focus on exploring various combinations of maps and modes for the upcoming playlist updates. The announcement stated:

"We're directing our focus toward other map-mode combinations for upcoming playlist updates. This is part of our continued effort to provide players with a recurring, focused playlist that delivers on the best player experience."

The statement also includes a poignant sentiment, acknowledging that the thrills experienced at popular locations like Oganniku Farms, Tsuki Castle, and Beach Club will always be remembered.

High Moon Studios has also expressed mixed feelings as the map departs, stating its love for working on its Japanese-inspired theme and design. The developer also announced it will carry forward those lessons into future projects.

Here's an excerpt from the statement:

"It’s a bittersweet moment seeing Ashika Island make its departure. Our team loved working on this Japanese-inspired map and have so many good memories from this past year. We’re excited to take everything we’ve learned forward into future projects."

When will Ashika Island be removed from Call of Duty Warzone

Raven Software has announced that Ashika Island will be featured in the upcoming playlist update scheduled for May 23, 2024. Players will have one final week to savor the map before it's removed.

The studio has advised them to gather their squads, brace themselves for action, and "seize this chance to chase victory on an unforgettable map."

The region will be removed on May 29, 2024, the same day Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone launches.

