Getting your hands on one of the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3 is essential if you plan on mauling through the battlegrounds. With Rebirth Island back in the mix, close-quarter combat will see a massive rise, and there's nothing better than SMGs for that purpose. While Warzone offers an expansive arsenal of SMGs, only a few can be considered part of a meta collection.

This article will explore the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3 and provide the best loadouts for these weapons. For a detailed brief, read on.

Note: The items on this list solely reflect the writer's opinion and are not ranked in any particular order.

5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3

Here is a list of the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3 that you can pick and dominate the battlefield:

1) WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm (Image via Activision)

The WSP Swarm remains an undefeated champion in the fastest TTK department. It is a formidable weapon, carrying one of the fastest fire rates in the game. Naturally, to maintain balance, the gun has a ridiculously high recoil. That said, our recommended loadout is centered on nullifying it and making it one of the best SMGs in the game.

If you're into fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled gameplay in point-blank ranges, this weapon will definitely be to your taste.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

Underbarrel: FTACC SP-10 Angled Grip

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

2) HRM-9

HRM-9 (Image via Activision)

The HRM-9 has outshone most of its competitors and stands amongst the top-ranked weapons in our list of the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3. Released in Season 1, the HRM-9 has proven its mettle on the field. It has exceptional damage and fire rate statistics, providing it with incomparable killing power.

Not only do you get an extremely high damage-to-fire-rate ratio with this weapon, but also an extremely versatile playing field when it comes to ranged combat. Unlike most SMGs, the HRM-9 has the potential to engage in medium-range combat and provide great results along the way.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Stock: Folding Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

3) Striker-9

Striker-9 (Image via Activision)

The Striker-9 has displayed a healthy pick rate over the past few seasons and can hold its weight in close-quarter engagements quite well, in Warzone Season 3. In a list depicting the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3, the Striker-9 gets a definite mention because of its astounding damage statistics.

The downside of using this gun is mostly its relatively low-range capabilities. However, you can overcome those boundaries by referring to our recommended loadout for this weapon for Warzone Season 3.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stoc

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

4) MX9

MX9 (Image via Activision)

While the MX9 is generally not a player's go-to choice, we consider it a severely underrated weapon. Its capabilities are often overlooked mostly because the latest SMG additions in Warzone are quite overpowered. However, the MX9 in Warzone Season 3 can be considered a great weapon pick. It barely has any recoil, and offers some of the best ranged capabilities while providing some of the fastest TTK stats in the game.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Optic: Slate Reflector

Ammunition: 9mm SUB HP

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

5) RAM-9

RAM-9 (Image via Activision)

The last entry on our list of the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3 is the RAM-9. The RAM-9 is a phenomenal SMG, and its pick rate across the past few seasons is proof of its caliber. It has erratic recoil, which is its sole major disadvantage. Other than that, this weapon is a deserving entry on this list.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Laser: DXS Flash 90

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Comb: Recon Comb

That's all there is to know about the 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone Season 3. For related news and guides, check these links below: