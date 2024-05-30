Best Kar98k loadout MW3 (Season 4 Reloaded)

The best Kar98k loadout in MW3 will help you demolish squads with absolute ease. Introduced with the Season 4 update, the Kar98k is a fan-favorite sniper hailing from Call of Duty Vanguard. This weapon packs some heavy artillery, and each shot can do fatal damage at the right spot. Excelling in long-range combat, OG COD enthusiasts will have a grand time quick-scoping through their lobbies.

This article lists the best Kar98k attachments in MW3 and provides players with a detailed briefing on what makes this weapon one of the best in its segment in Season 4 Reloaded.

Best Kar98k attachments in MW3

Kar98k gameplay (Image via Activision)

Here's a list of our recommended loadout for the Kar98k in MW3:

Barrel: BRYSON CARBINE-S BARREL

BRYSON CARBINE-S BARREL Laser: SL RAZORHAWK LASER LIGHT

SL RAZORHAWK LASER LIGHT Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Underbarrel: DR-6 HANDSTOP

DR-6 HANDSTOP Stock: NO STOCK

The BRYSON CARBINE-S BARREL will improve your aim walking speed, hipfire and tac-stance speeds, and overall ADS speed. The improved mobility allows you to be more mobile and have flexibility with your positioning when using the weapon.

Combine the BRYSON CARBINE-S BARREL with the SL RAZORHAWK LASER LIGHT to achieve the fastest ADS speeds with the weapon.

Also read: Best Kar98k loadout in Warzone

Our choice of optic for the Kar98k is the SP-X 80 6.6X. However, if you're more comfortable with more zoomed optics or variable scopes, we urge you to swap it our for an optic of your preference.

The DR-6 HANDSTOP underbarrel attachment is yet another addition to this build to improve the weapon's ADS speeds, general mobility, and of course, sprint-to-fire speeds.

As stated, our build is focused on providing players with an opportunity to run around the field, quick-scope, and not be restricted to slow-paced gameplay. This wraps up our best Kar98k loadout attachments for MW3.

Best Kar98k Loadout Perks and Equipment for MW3

Here are the best loadout perks and equipment for this marksman rifle in MW3:

Perks

Vest: Assassin

Assassin Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Mag Holster

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the Kar98k in MW3

Kar98k unlock guide (Image via Activision)

The Kar98k can be easily unlocked for free by completing Sector 5 of the brand-new BlackCell Battle Pass for MW3 and Warzone.

FAQs on the best Kar98k loadout for MW3

Q1) How to get the Kar98?

The Kar98 can be unlocked by completing Sector 5 of the BlackCell Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3.

Q2) Is the Kar98k coming to MW3?

Yes, the Kar98k is in-fact live in MW3 with the debut of Season 4 in the game.

Q3) Is the Kar98k good in MW3?

With the weapon's fresh release, it is hard to state its place in the meta. However, it is quite strong, and we believe it can climb beyond B-tier on the meta tierlist for MW3.

That's all there is to know about the best Kar98k loadout for MW3.

