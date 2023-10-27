Goddess of Victory NIKKE first anniversary free codes and how to redeem

Goddess of Victory Nikke, a sci-fi third-person shooter RPG gacha developed by Shift Up, is celebrating its first anniversary this November. It has been one of the most popular gacha games since its release on November 4, 2022. Shift Up is offering a new version update for the occasion, introducing new Nikkes, chapters, and skins. Additionally, the event provides tons of freebies.

Shift Up hosted a live show detailing all upcoming content on the title’s official YouTube channel. The developer also released some redemption codes to mark the occasion, and fans can use them to get plenty of free rewards. This article lists all codes and provides a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

All Goddess of Victory NIKKE first anniversary codes

Goddess of Victory Nikke first anniversary celebration code. (Image via X)

Shift Up has dropped two Goddess of Victory Nikke codes to celebrate the game's first anniversary. One code was shared on the title’s official X handle, whereas the other was hidden in the livestream for fans to find.

With the following codes, you can get several gifts at no cost. These include Recruit Vouches to pull new characters and materials to upgrade them. Here are all the codes and rewards they offer:

X redeem code

1STANNIVSHOW

Rewards

Gem × 300

Growth Set (12 Hours) × 1

Ultra Boost Module × 50

Darling for a Day × 5

Livestream hidden redeem code

1STANNIVERSARYWITHU

Rewards

Recruit Vouchers × 10

The X code remains valid until November 30, 2023. Therefore, redeem it before it expires to claim the free rewards successfully.

A step-by-step guide to redeem Goddess of Victory NIKKE Code

Enter the code, hit Redeem Now button and claim freebies from the in-game mailbox. (Image via Shift Up)

All commanders wanting to redeem the Goddess of Victory Nikke code can follow these steps:

Open the app on your preferred device.

Tap the Bell button at the top right of the Lobby screen. You can find it with the Mail and Sub Menu button.

It opens the Notice window with the Event Notice and System Notice tabs.

In the Event Notice tab, select CD-KEY Redemption Portal with Rapi picture.

Hit the Tap to enter button with an arrow icon facing right.

button with an arrow icon facing right. Enter the CD-Key Redemption portal with the server details, your nickname, and a CDK box that says Enter CD-Key.

Type or copy/paste the above codes consecutively in the CDK box.

Click the blue Redeem Now button.

Go to your in-game Mailbox by tapping the Mail button at the top right.

Tap the Claim All button from the Mailbox to get all freebies.

It’s noteworthy that the offerings are case-sensitive and must be entered in the same format provided by the developer. Failing to do so won’t offer free rewards.

That concludes our guide on Goddess of Victory's first anniversary codes and steps to redeem them. Interested commanders can check out the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for an easy in-game journey.