Goddess of Victory NIKKE free Codes and How to Redeem (July 2023)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE features female soldiers as playable characters equipped with firearms. Gamers can upgrade them using Credits, Battle data, and more, making them more formidable fighters. New characters are obtainable from this title's gacha system by employing Recruit vouchers. Moreover, the game also offers an in-game currency called Gems, which allows gamers to purchase valuable resources, enhance avatars, and more.

Players can purchase these items from the in-app store or farm for them. However, like other mobile titles, this game's developers at Shift Up also provide this content for free via redeemable codes. These freebies offer great help to F2P players and help them progress in the title faster.

This article lists all Goddess of Victory NIKKE codes for July 2023 and the steps to redeem them.

All active Goddess of Victory NIKKE codes (July 2023)

Shift Up releases redeem codes regularly that provide freebies upon redemption. (Image via Shift Up)

Redeeming each of the following provides premium in-game resources such as Credit Case, Gems, Recruit Voucher, Battle Data Set Case, and more. With that being said, here is the list of all active Goddess of Victory NIKKE redeem codes for July 2023:

NIKKESUMMERTIME

Nikke180daysFreeGifts

nikkehalfanniv

LoveUCommander2023

NIKKEPC

NIKKEFOR2023

NIKKE2023

NIKKE1104

NIKKEGIFT

The above-listed developer offerings for this mobile gacha title will expire after a certain period, so consider redeeming them immediately. Moreover, while entering a code, you should type it in exactly as it was provided by Shift Up to receive the freebies successfully.

The developers release new codes on special occasions, like when the title hits a milestone or with new updates. They are offered via this title's official social media handles, such as Twitter, Facebook, and the official Discord channel.

How to redeem Goddess of Victory NIKKE redeem codes

The in-game feature to redeem free codes in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Shift Up)

Here are the steps to redeem free codes in this RPG title:

Launch the title on your Android or iOS devices. Wait for the app to load its resources fully. Then, tap the Main Menu option on the top-right corner of the screen. This will open the Sub Menu tab. Click the Notice button with a bell icon. Tap CD-Key Redemption Portal. Click on the Tap to Enter option to access the redemption portal. Type in any active code or copy-paste it into the CDK box at the top. Hit the Redeem Now button.

After successfully redeeming each code this way, you can collect all the July freebies via this game's mailbox.

All Expired Goddess of Victory NIKKE codes for July 2023

Here is a list of some popular Goddess of Victory expired codes for July 2023:

NIKKESUMMER2023

TH03LOVEBiSCUIT

TEACHMEHOWTOD0GGIE

BEMYCOMMANDER

SM01NKBW06THAI23

NIKKEHOTSUMMER

nikkemysgpagelaunch

1f4a41gld773

F4R14A4FV211

WABBITLAVEET

HAPPY6MONTHS

NIKKESAKURA

SAKURA04TH23NK

NK02V14DG

