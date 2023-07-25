Paper Heroes free codes and how to redeem (July 2023)

Paper Heroes is an RPG by UDream Entertainment. It features playable characters called Heroes, which are equipped with advanced alien weapons and gear to fight against The Galactic Government. The game requires you to make a battle party of five Heroes and engage in strategic combat. You can obtain new characters via Hero and Troop Capsules, Gems, and more.

You can farm these resources by playing the various stages of the title and earning rewards. You can also purchase them from the in-game store using real-world money. However, like other titles, UDream Entertainment also provides redeemable codes that offer these items for free.

This article lists all active codes for July 2023.

All active Paper Heroes codes for free rewards (July 2023)

UDream Entertainment frequently releases Paper Heroes codes. The developer drops codes when the game receives updates or hits a milestone. You can find them on the title’s official social media accounts. The freebies that these codes provide are helpful for beginners and free-to-play players.

Here is a list of all active codes for July 2023:

PHGAWPRIZE: 300 Gems and Rare Sticker Stamp

DS0723: 300 Gems ad 2 Hero Capsules

FB0723: 300 Gems and 10 Troop Capsules

These codes are case-sensitive, so you should type them in the exact format and letter cases provided by UDream Entertainment.

How to redeem Paper Heroes codes

To redeem the codes listed above, you can use an in-game feature that requires little to no effort. Follow these steps to claim freebies via codes:

Launch Paper Heroes on your Android or iOS device and complete the tutorial stage. Then, tap your avatar icon at the top left corner of the screen. A tab will open with a bunch of buttons. Select Activate Code button to open a dialog box. Copy/paste or type out one of the codes from the list above. Hit the Confirm button. All applicable rewards will appear on your profile.

It should be noted that these codes expire after a specific time duration, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Moreover, each player can redeem a code only once per account.

Expired Paper Heroes codes for July 2023

Here is the list of some popular expired codes for July 2023:

PHSUMGIFT

FB900LIKES

DS0223

FB0223

PHSUMMER23

PHREMY23

DS0623

PHHALYX4

PHPARTY333

FBPARTY222

PHPARTY123

FBMY300

DS0523

PHMOTHERSDAY23

