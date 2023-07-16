Soul Land Reloaded redeem codes for free rewards (July 2023)

Soul Land Reloaded, based on the popular anime series Soul Land, is an action-RPG title developed by New Times Games. It features characters from the source material and lets players collect them and engage in real-time strategic combats. New units are obtainable from the game's gacha system using Pointiff and Elder Decrees, two currencies in this title. Items can be upgraded through breakthroughs and enhancements, both of which require Gold coins and other additional items.

Gamers can grind resources in various game modes Soul Land Reloaded offers. However, the developers also provide redeemable codes that offer them for free. These bonuses are of great help for F2P players to progress in the title faster. This article lists all active and inactive Soul Land codes for July 2023.

All Active Soul Land Reloaded codes for July 2023

Soul Land Reloaded is an RPG title based on the Soul Land anime series. (Image via New Times Game)

The developers release redeemable codes for Soul Land regularly when the title hits a set milestone or during other special occasions. Here are all the ones currently active in this RPG title:

WBYMTSH - 300 Diamonds and Oscar's Sausage Feast

NLHJSF - Two Inverse Scale Emblem Fragment

BHFQGJ - Two Divine King Ma Hongjun Shards

DWJKL - Two Peerless Buddha Fury Tang Lotus Shards

SYMLSF - Two Abyssal Dragon Shards

YQCZYJS - Two Soul Tool Flying Wings Shards

Players should not miss any single letter when using these codes to claim their associated free rewards. Additionally, all the ones listed above are case-sensitive.

How to redeem Soul Land Reloaded codes

Soul Land Reloaded offers an in-game feature for redeeming codes. (Image via New Times Game)

This idle title offers an in-game method for redeeming codes. You must follow a few steps to claim freebies in this gacha title, which are:

Launch the app on your handheld device. Once it has opened, tap your avatar in the top-left corner of the Main Screen. Tap the System Settings tab. You will see many options on the screen's left side. Tap the Redeem Code button to open a dialog box. Copy-paste or type a code from the list above and hit Confirm. Then, exit the Main Screen and tap the mail icon below your avatar. You will have received a CDKEY Pack mail. Tap the Claim button in the inbox's bottom right corner.

After that, all obtainable rewards will appear on your profile. You should redeem the codes provided earlier as soon as possible because they last a limited duration.

All Expired Soul Land codes for July 2023

Codes last for a limited period in this gacha title, after which they do not provide freebies. Here is the list of some expired codes for July 2023:

WZDFL

RHJDZGJ

RHYXDSC

HAPPYSPVERR

HAPPYSP

HRDSDF

HRSSHS

HRNXSBY

HRQSBS

HRQKDES

HLNSF

HRWJJHS

