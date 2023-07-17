Goddess of Victory NIKKE new version update: release date, new character, story event, and more

Goddess of Victory NIKKE is a relatively new third-person shooter RPG title developed by Shift Up. This title immerses players in a strategic fight by controlling female soldiers to save the world from Raptures. It is bringing yet another version update packed with content, including a new Event Story, SSR NIKKE, Costume, Login events, Mission Pass, and more.

With this new event, players can explore two new chapters, 23 and 24, and challenge a Union Raid boss. This article details all new content in Goddess of Victory NIKKE's latest version update with its release date.

When will Goddess of Victory NIKKE's new version update release?

Goddess of Victory NIKKE's new version will introduce new Story Events, chapters, and more. (Image via Level Infinite)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE's new version update will be released on July 20, 2023, after the server maintenance from 11:00 to 15:00 (UTC +9). Players will not be able to log into the app during the period. This July update is the second in the queue after the major Nya Nya Paradise update. With that said, here are all the details about the contents in this latest update:

New SSR NIKKE

Mast will debut its Goddess of Victory NIKKE on July 20, 2023. (Image via Shift Up)

The new Goddess of Victory NIKKE character, Mast, will be an SSR rarity who aspires to become a pirate. She had made several appearances as NPC in the title, notably in the story and events surrounding Helm. Along with Helm and Anchor, she serves Ark's naval force as a member of the Aegis squad.

She is a Supporter class NIKKE armed with Ferocity, an SMG firearm. Mast can deal 10% additional damage to P.S.I.D.-type enemies due to her Electric Code in this sci-fi title.

Her Special skill lowers the enemy's strength when she prepares for a critical attack. With Mast in the players' team, other NIKKEs and she will receive an increase in the critical hit rate at the battle's beginning.

Additionally, when her HP depletes to a specific point, she enhances the combat ability of herself and her allies in this gacha title. She has a Special skill Brust, which increases her and her allies' max HP. However, it will not affect her current HP in Goddess of Victory NIKKE.

Mast is obtainable from the Special Recruit after the maintenance period until August 3, 2023, at 4:59 (UTC +9). Players can recruit her using either Gems or Advanced Recruit Vouchers only.

She will also be available by exchanging in the Mileage Shop for 200 Gold Mileage Shop, which is obtainable by recruiting in the Special Recruit. After the event period, this NIKKE will be available to pull from Social Point Recruit, Ordinary Recruit, and obtainable via Mold items.

New Goddess of Victory NIKKE Story Event: GOLDEN SHIP

Golden Ship is an upcoming event in Goddess of Victory NIKKE. (Image via Level Infinite)

The GOLDEN SHIP story event will be available after the maintenance period ends until August 3, 2023, at 4:59 (UTC+9). There is a legend of a golden ship that still contains treasures in its hull. Everyone is keen to explore the ship and claim the prize for themselves.

With luck on Mast's side, she stumbles upon a map leading to the location of this treasure-filled legendary ship in this RPG title. She embarks on a mission to locate the ship and bag all legendary riches. Players can also play the Challenge Stage for this story event during this period.

Other Content Updates

Along with all the exciting new features, The latest update in Goddess of Victory NIKKE includes a new costume, a 7-day login event, new chapters, and more. Here is the complete list:

August Mission Pass: This pass will be active for the whole month of August. Upon purchasing the advanced edition, players can upgrade it by completing daily missions and winning rewards such as Recruit Vouchers and Mold items.

This pass will be active for the whole month of August. Upon purchasing the advanced edition, players can upgrade it by completing daily missions and winning rewards such as Recruit Vouchers and Mold items. New Special Costume: Sunrise Market, a unique costume for Yan, will debut in this Goddess of Victory NIKKE update. Players must upgrade their August Mission Pass to the maximum level to obtain it.

Sunrise Market, a unique costume for Yan, will debut in this Goddess of Victory NIKKE update. Players must upgrade their August Mission Pass to the maximum level to obtain it. New Chapters: This latest update will bring forth two new Chapters, 24 and 25, entitled A Prison which no one escapes from, and Banishment for Everyone's Sake, respectively. Entry to these chapters requires completing the Normal mode of Chapter 22.

This latest update will bring forth two new Chapters, 24 and 25, entitled A Prison which no one escapes from, and Banishment for Everyone's Sake, respectively. Entry to these chapters requires completing the Normal mode of Chapter 22. 7-day login event: After the maintenance period until August 3, 2023, players will get Recruit Vouchers and development materials as rewards for logging in consecutively for seven days.

After the maintenance period until August 3, 2023, players will get Recruit Vouchers and development materials as rewards for logging in consecutively for seven days. Union Raid: This event will start on July 28 and ends on August 3, 2023, at UTC +9. Players in Union will be able to challenge the Boss, gather Union Chips, and exchange them for rewards. Unions must be at level 3 and above to partake in this raid.

Until August 3, 2023, packages for SSR Mast will be available to purchase from the in-app store. This Goddess of Victory NIKKE update will also introduce two new lost sectors, 16 and 17.