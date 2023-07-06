Goddess of Victory NIKKE Nya Nya Paradise update: New character, events, and more

Goddess of Victory NIKKE received another update on July 6, 2023, called Nya Nya Paradise. The patch introduces a new SSR character, costumes, events, and commodities to the game. The third-person shooter RPG, developed by Shift Up and published by Level Infinite, is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where aliens have destroyed the Earth.

Players can download the new content from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They must have 4 GB of free space on their devices to download the update.

Details about Goddess of Victory NIKKE's latest update

New SSR NIKKE Nero

Nero is the latest addition to Goddess of Victory NIKKE’s character roster. Players can acquire her from a Special Recruit feature until July 20, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9) using Gems or Advanced Recruit Vouchers.

The Special Recruit feature, available from the Recruit tab in the Lobby, offers a 2% drop rate for Nero. One can exchange her in the Mileage shop for 200 Gold Mileage Tickets.

Here are the character's details in Goddess of Victory NIKKE:

Class: Defender

Weapon: Meow Meow (SMG)

Manufacturer: Tetra Line

After the event ends, Nero will be available to pull from Social Point Recruit and Ordinary Recruit and via Mold items.

New Costume

This update brings two new costumes to Goddess of Victory NIKKE - Villain Racer for Drake and Classic Vacation for Rapi.

Drake, a member of Squad Matis, transforms himself into a Villain racer to participate legally in the Ark race. The Classic Vacation costume is obtainable from the 21-day Login Event.

New Event Story: Nya Nya Paradise

This event story will last until July 20, 2023, at 4:59:59 UTC -9. It centers around Nero trying to rescue an abandoned kitten.

Players can access it from the Nya Nya Paradise event page. They can then complete stages, earn event-exclusive items, and exchange them for Recruit Vouchers and enhancement materials. To do so, they must head to the event shop in the third-person shooter.

A Challenge Stage will also be available to challenge Material H. It rewards development materials.

Other events

A seven-day and 21-day login event will also provide players with various rewards. The seven-day login event ends on July 20, 2023, at 4:59:59 UTC +9. Those logging in during the seven-day event will get Recruit Vouchers and development materials.

On the other hand, the 21-day login event lasts until August 3, 2023, at 4:59:59 UTC +9. Players must log in every day during the period to get Recruit Vouchers, development materials, and the costume Classic Vacation for Rapi as rewards.

A Coordinated Operation will also be available in Goddess of Victory NIKKE from July 14, 2023, to July 16, 2023. While playing this mission, players can make a team of five and challenge Boss Modernia. The mission allows online teaming up with friends, union members, or random players.

Defeating the boss rewards Broken Core, which players can exchange in the Recycling Shop for Gems and development materials in this gacha title.

Lastly, a Solo Raid will be available from July 13, 2023, to July 20, 2023. Defeating the raid boss will reward Harmony Cube materials. Additionally, it features a ranking system, where players receive rank in accordance with the damage dealt to the boss. They also get a certain amount of Gems based on their position.

